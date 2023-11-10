The Big Picture Catholic horror films, particularly those involving nuns and exorcisms, have consistently drawn in viewers due to their rich and dark history.

Sister Death cleverly complements its predecessor, Verónica, but can still be enjoyed as a standalone film, with a captivating lead performance and striking subversions of Catholic imagery.

The film incorporates real historical tragedy and explores the impact of the Spanish Civil War on Catholicism and wartime sexual violence against women. It also touches on the Catholic Church's history of covering up abuse.

Fans of religious horror have had quite a few films to choose from this year, with The Pope's Exorcist, The Nun II, Consecration, and The Exorcist: Believer. Catholic horror, particularly those involving nuns and exorcisms, have been consistently popular throughout the years, with varying degrees of quality. With such a rich and dark history, Catholicism as explored through the horror genre clearly still draws viewers in. Though it was never released in theaters, another Catholic horror film of 2023 that merits discussion is Sister Death (Hermana Muerte), which arrived on Netflix on October 27th. A prequel to Paco Plaza's 2017 film Verónica, Sister Death cleverly complements its predecessor but can still be viewed and appreciated as a standalone film. A captivating lead performance from Aria Bedmar, striking subversions of Catholic imagery, and the incorporation of real historical tragedy make Sister Death worth a watch for any fans of this popular horror sub-genre.

What Is 'Sister Death' About?

Close

Sister Death begins in 1939, several decades before the events of Verónica, with Sister Narcisa as a child in the small village of Peroblasco. Known as the "Holy Girl of Peroblasco," she claimed to see visions of the Virgin Mary, drawing visitors to the town from all over Spain, and is seen as a beacon of hope for many Catholics during the Spanish Civil War. Ten years later, the adult Sister Narcisa (Aria Bedmar) begins teaching at a convent repurposed after the war into a school for underprivileged young girls. Sister Narcisa struggles to adapt and suffers a crisis of faith, expressing her doubts during confession and questioning the revelations she had as a child that brought her such wide recognition. Upon her arrival, she discovers a cigar box in her bedroom belonging to the deceased Sister Socorro (Almudena Amor) and soon begins experiencing paranormal phenomena. As Sister Narcisa continues to be tormented by the supernatural, Rosa (Sara Roch), one of her students, informs her of the spirit that haunts the convent, leading Sister Narcisa to uncover the place's dark secrets, further testing her faith as she tries to protect her students.

'Sister Death' Uses Catholic Imagery to Elevate the Horror

Image Via Netflix

Christianity, and Catholicism in particular, has been frequently explored throughout the history of the horror genre, from The Exorcist franchise to Mike Flanagan's Midnight Mass. There's an entire subgenre of horror about nuns, appropriately dubbed "nunsploitation." and exorcisms never seem to go out of style. Though it's yet another nun-based horror film, the nuns in Sister Death walk the line between victimization and villainization. The nuns' all-white habits and the minimalist white walls of the convent project an image of purity, providing a stark contrast to the horrors Sister Narcisa experiences, expressed largely through the perversion of items associated with Catholicism. In one of Sister Narcisa's visions during Mass, she squeezes the red beads of her rosary, which are filled with blood, bursting in her hand and staining her habit bright red. She watches herself, lying in the prostrate position (face down on the ground with arms extended), levitating as blood spills from her mouth. Later, Sister Narcisa wakes from a dream in which she's suffocated by the long white veil worn when a novice professes her vows, as her dress tightens and splits open to reveal self-flagellation scars on her back. In one of the most memorable scenes, when Sister Narcisa finds herself locked in the confessional, several pairs of hands emerge from all sides, grabbing and clawing at her as if trying to pull her into the darkness.

Sister Death also frequently uses eyes as a visual motif, just one of the ways the film links to Verónica. In Verónica, Sister Narcisa is introduced as the elderly blind nun at Verónica's (Sandra Escacena) school, nicknamed Sister Death by the students. Sister Narcisa's origins in Sister Death provide greater context for her small role in Verónica, showing how she became blind by staring into a solar eclipse, a phenomenon that reappears in Verónica. After Rosa's death, Sister Narcisa reaches her breaking point and leaves the convent, but is stopped in her tracks by a solar eclipse, falling into a trance and allowing her to see the destruction of the convent several years prior by Republican forces. Most significantly, she witnesses Sister Socorro being raped by one of the soldiers, which sets off a horrifying chain of events that explains the paranormal activity within the convent.

'Sister Death' Recalls a Dark Period in Spanish History

Image via Netflix

Taking place in the years following the Spanish Civil War, Sister Death incorporates real historical violence carried out against Catholic institutions during the time period. Just as Guillermo del Toro used fantasy and horror to explore how the Spanish Civil War impacted children in Pan's Labyrinth and The Devil's Backbone, Sister Death calls attention to the war's impact on Catholicism and wartime sexual violence against women. During the Spanish Civil War, thousands of priests and church personnel were killed by Republican forces, referenced in Sister Death through Sister Narcisa's visions as she stares at the eclipse. We see bits and pieces of the destruction carried out by the soldiers as they terrorize the nuns, looting and destroying religious symbols in the church and even setting fire to a crucifix. Although it's been disputed whether Spanish left-wing militiamen sexually abused nuns during this period specifically, it is indisputable that wartime sexual violence against women has been recorded across cultures and throughout history, a fact that Sister Death incorporates into the supernatural horrors plaguing the convent.

The film also touches on the Catholic Church's history of covering up abuse and wrongdoing via the other nuns' reactions to Sister Socorro's pregnancy as the result of her assault. The convent is haunted by Sister Socorro and her daughter, whose deaths were covered up by Mother Superior (Luisa Merelas) and the rest of the nuns until Sister Narcisa discovers the truth. Despite being the victim of assault, a pregnant nun is still taboo, and in their desperation to keep Sister Socorro's daughter a secret, the actions of the nuns inadvertently lead to both of their deaths.

'Sister Death' Is a Well Executed Prequel

Image Via Netflix

Sequels and prequels are a staple of the horror genre, though it can be difficult to execute one as successfully as the original source material. Recent horror prequels like Pearl and this year's The Nun sequel can be watched with or without having seen their films of origin X and The Conjuring, respectively, and Sister Death falls into that same category. Like Pearl and The Nun series, Sister Death takes place several decades before the events of the first film, providing a historical context for the horrors encountered in Verónica. If watched out of order (in terms of release date) watching Sister Death first actually works to Verónica's benefit. The ending of Sister Death flashes forward to Sister Narcisa's first encounter with Verónica's titular character, bringing us from Sister Narcisa's 1940s Spain to Veronica's much different 1990s Spain.

Both Verónica and Sister Death depend largely on the performances of their lead actresses, and Aria Bedmar's gripping work as Sister Narcisa undoubtedly holds the film together. Her performance coupled with the film's striking cinematography and well-built suspense make Sister Death a must-watch for those looking for new religious and/or nun-based horror.

Sister Death is available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix