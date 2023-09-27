The Big Picture Sister Death is a prequel to the popular horror movie Veronica and follows the story of a young novice who becomes a teacher at a former convent.

The new trailer sets a scary tone, with eerie happenings and disturbing drawings on the walls of the school.

The central character, Narcisa, is tormented by a strange presence and must unravel the secrets surrounding the convent and its inhabitants.

Ardent fans of the horror genre know that once there is a case of possession, a major go-to institution is the Catholic Church. Just look at the success of The Nun movies. So what happens when those who are meant to offer help find themselves under siege from these sinister forces. What happens when no prayer can save you? Sister Death (aka Hermana Muerte), the prequel to director Paco Plaza‘s 2017 movie Veronica is set to trigger a few scares come this October. Ahead of its slated appearance at this year’s Sitges Film Festival, and subsequent release on streaming giant, Netflix come October 27, a new trailer for the religious horror has been released.

The eerie two-minute trailer goes about setting a scary tone for the story ahead. We begin with Narcisa (Aria Bedmar), a novice who has arrived a school for girls to become a tutor. Her calm, solemn solitude within the confines of her quaters is abruptly shattered when a presence knocks over a chair. The start of a long, mind-twisting journey. Drawings on walls within the institution begin to draw the young teacher's attention while she struggles with her preparedness with regard to her new role. More disturbingly, her students seem to be aware of a strange presence that haunts the halls of this school. Narcisa is soon marked by this presence, and she is tormented by it and its varied horrifying appearances. Ave Maria...what can she do when prayer does not work?

Sister Death is set as a prequel to Netflix's Veronica, which at the time was regarded as one of the scarriest movies in recent times. Based loosely on the mysterious death of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro, a young woman who died unexplainably after using an ouija board in 1991, Veronica tells the story of a young woman who strives to protect her younger siblings after she attempts to bring back the spirit of their dead father through a Ouija ritual. The character of Hermana Muerte, played by Consuelo Trujillo in the 2017 movie, will be the central piece of the coming prequel.

What is 'Sister Death' About?

Image via Netflix

The official synopsis for Sister Death reads:

“In post-war Spain, Narcisa, a young novice with supernatural powers, arrives at a former convent, now a school for girls, to become a teacher,” reads the official synopsis. “As the days go by, the strange events and increasingly disturbing situations that torment her will eventually lead her to unravel the terrible skein of secrets that surround the convent and haunt its inhabitants.”

Plaza will return to direct the prequel with Jorge Guerricaechevarria tasked with penning the script. Bedmar and Trujillo will be tasked with striking the proper scary tone for the film alongside Almudena Amor, Luisa Merelas, Chelo Vivares, and Maru Valdivielso.

Sister Death arrives October 27 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: