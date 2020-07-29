Netflix Will Soon Be Home to ‘Sister, Sister,’ ‘Girlfriends,’ and More Essential Black Sitcoms

Netflix has just acquired the streaming rights to a ton of iconic, beloved, culture-making Black sitcoms from the ’90s and ’00s, including Moesha, Sister, Sister, and Girlfriends. This is just the latest (and perhaps biggest) acquisition of Black content the streaming giant has made in recent memory. The news also reinforces Netflix’s commitment to making space for Black stories in movies and TV on their service.

In addition to Shadow and Act‘s report on Netflix’s recent acquisition, a handful of stars who starred in the sitcoms coming to the streamer helped announce the news on Netflix’s Strong Black Lead Twitter account. Girlfriends star Tracee Ellis Ross, The Game‘s Pooch Hall, Moesha‘s Shar Jackson, Essence Atkins from Half and Half, and Sister, Sister‘s Tamera Mowry-Housley were among the many stars who came together to share the good news with the world using memorable lines their characters say on their respective sitcoms. In addition to the video, Strong Black Lead also tweeted out the expected release dates for each sitcom, with all of them coming to the streamer by October 15.

Time to pop bottles🍾🍾

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

This news is not only exciting but also #ExtremelyGood. As Moesha alum Marcus T. Paulk rightly notes in the Strong Black Lead video, the desire for these Black sitcoms to make their way to Netflix for repeat viewings has always been strong. Not only is it right and good for Netflix to diversify their TV selection, but putting up these formative Black sitcoms means a new generation can discover those shows which have impacted and influenced the TV and culture which came out of them. Plus, any chance to re-binge Sister, Sister, Moesha, or Girlfriends is worth it in my book.

The first wave of Black sitcoms coming to Netflix will be Moesha on August 1 and The Game Seasons 1 through 3. For more, here’s a list of everything coming to Netflix in August.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.