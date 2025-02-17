Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready to move on two years after stepping out of her plural marriage with Kody Brown. The reality star recently shared a photo of herself with a mystery man which has sparked rumors of a possible romance. The picture shows Meri posing in front of a U-Haul van with someone named Brandon Stone, who had one of his hands wrapped around her.

Meri took to Instagram to share the major life update with the caption: “Moving Day!” and shared that Brandon was helping her with the transition. The reality star’s use of the hashtags “#NewBeginnings” and “#MysteryMan” immediately led fans to wonder whether she had found love again. While Meri chose not to reveal where she was headed, fans flooded the comments with messages of support. “Happy looks great on you,” wrote a user. In December 2024, Meri had previously shared another photo of Brandon and herself on Instagram with the caption: “It’s a Christmas miracle.”

Who Is This Mystery Man?

However, the speculation around Meri’s mystery man came to a halt when a woman claimed that she was Brandon’s girlfriend. “Sorry all, the #MysteryMan is mine and the most amazing boyfriend ever,” she wrote. But it looks like Meri was in on the joke because she replied to the comment and claimed that the woman was a “saint” to put up with her and Brandon’s shenanigans. This implies that Meri and Brandon aren’t really dating each other.

Robyn Brown’s unconventional spending habits are under scrutiny once again after the reality star allegedly dropped over $60,000 on doll clothing. The revelation comes from a user on Reddit who took a deep dive into Robyn’s Etsy account. Turns out that Kody’s only remaining wife has made hundreds of purchases to add to her famous American Girl doll collection. These purchases include multiple custom-made Victorian-style outfits priced at nearly $600 each.

What's With Robyn's Doll Collection?

Image via Discovery+

While many fans speculated that she could have bought all of these items for her nine-year-old daughter, Ariella Brown, Robyn’s reviews made it evident that some of her purchases were for her collection. One of her reviews from 2024 also revealed that her daughter, Breanna Brown, also shares her enthusiasm for dolls.

However, Robyn’s purchases weren’t just limited to doll fashion. Fans also discovered that she had left reviews for expensive home decor, custom holiday decorations, and junk journals, similar to the one she previously gifted Meri. In one of the reviews, Robyn admitted that she was “addicted” to buying handmade journals, many of which cost her over $100 each. The news comes at a time when the youngest sister wife is already being criticized for her extravagant spending and financial irresponsibility, as reported by E! News. Sister Wives Season 19 is currently on hiatus following the mid-season finale which aired on February 2, 2025. All episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.