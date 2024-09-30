The drama on Sister Wives is heating up as Christine and Robyn Brown come face-to-face for the first time in years. During Sister Wives Season 9, Episode 3, Christine and Kody Brown’s daughter, Mykelti Padron gave birth to her twin sons, Archer and Ace Padron. Now, Padron wanted both her parents along with her father’s only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, present during the happy occasion. Of course, this led to some awkwardness considering the strained dynamic between the former Sister Wives.

During a confessional, Mykelti Padron expressed how special it was for both her moms to be there for “one of the most incredible and memorable moments” of her life. She added that the two ladies put aside their differences for her, which was extremely humbling. Christine Brown admitted that she knew Robyn Brown was going to be there. But the two of them had nothing to talk about while waiting for Padron to give birth.

Robyn Brown, on the other hand, shared that she just wanted to put all the drama aside for their daughter. Kody Brown’’s fourth and youngest wife confessed that she respects Christine Brown’s position as Padron’s mother and was determined to avoid any conflict on the special day.

Mykelti Padron and Robyn Brown Have Always Shared a Close Bond

In the Sister Wives Season 19 premiere on September 17, 2024, Christine Brown revealed she had no desire to maintain a friendship with Robyn Brown after her split from Kody Brown in 2021. The former Sister Wife dismissed Robyn Brown’s claims of “constantly holding out an olive branch” and added that she would never trust her. Over the years, Christine Brown has expressed that Kody Brown preferred his fourth wife over the others, which eventually led to the breaking up of their plural family.

In the wake of Kody Brown’s split from his first three wives, a lot of his children from his exes, Christine, Janelle and Meri Brown have cut ties with their father and his youngest wife. However, Mykelti Padron has always remained close to Robyn Brown. Padron reflected on her relationship with Brown and shared that she has always made her feel “special and seen.” Padron revealed that when Robyn Brown first joined the family, she was always there for her.

The strength of their bond was evident when Robyn Brown teared up after meeting Padron’s newly-born sons. The last remaining Sister Wife shared how, at that moment, she and Christine Brown forgot all about their differences. Christine Brown, on the other hand, admitted that she doesn’t know how long it will take for things between her and Robyn Brown to be okay. “We’ll do it for our kids, but it’s not going to happen, anything I want to have happen, soon,” added Christine Brown while talking about her dynamic with her former Sister Wife.

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

