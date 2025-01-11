For Christine Brown, life after Kody Brown meant newfound freedom and opportunity. When Brown and her former husband separated, she was granted a new lease on life. And with that, she found love. 2023 was an exciting year for Brown. Within a year of making it official, Brown married the love of her life, David Woolley. Now, a little over a year into their marriage, it's the fans who seem to question if this love is, in fact, real.

After vowing to stay away from polygamy, Brown told PEOPLE in August of 2022. The Sister Wives star said, "I want a partnership. I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately." She found him in David Woolley. Their quick romance led to Brown sharing that Woolley treats her like a queen. Living in marital bliss, the couple have integrated their families. Woolley is a grandfather. He gets along with Brown's children, who were apprehensive of their quick relationship at first. Everything seems to be perfect in paradise. But some viewers think there's some trouble brewing.

Christine Brown Promotes a Perfect Life

Image via Christine Brown

Having experienced a unique marriage situation for so long, Brown moved on quite quickly from ex-husband, Kody Brown. She dipped her toes in the pool of love and hasn't looked back. But could her eagerness lead to heartbreak in the end? The pair's rush to the altar felt sudden for some. Perhaps Brown was worried this was her last chance for a normal married life. Were there other fish in the sea? Based on how she promotes her life with Woolley, the answer is an emphatic no.

Certainly, it's not all rosy inside their marriage despite what's seen on screen. The pair enjoy one another's company. They love sharing their love with the camera. How she flaunts her relationship is like a teenager gushing over their first crush, which is incredibly understandable. But with Brown doubling down and laying it on hard, disclosing any dark secrets may feel like another moment of defeat. There's a sense of pride in the image that Brown and Woolley portray as a couple. But years before she dissolved her marriage with Kody, there was a sense of unpleasantness. Her new life with Woolley truly could be the light at the end of her tunnel.

Could Christine Brown Go Solo?