Sister Wives famed Christine Brown Woolley, who now has 1.5M+ followers on her Instagram and is an active influencer, needs no introduction. She often takes things to social media and lets the world know about how she has been able to turn her life around after her plural marriage and the subsequent divorce from patriarch Kody Brown. This time, it’s a long post about how she puts herself first and why she will never apologize for it!

Although the exact caption of her Instagram post is long, it is aimed at women, and she wants them to learn never to feel sorry for putting themselves first, especially while making big life changes. Woolley believes that women are often asked to put everyone else first, and in the meantime, they forget to focus on themselves. However, in reality, the red pill, according to Woolley, is that “taking care of YOU makes you better for everyone else.” The on-screen text hook on the picture she’s posted with David Woolley says: “3 Mindset Shifts I use to choose JOY when life gets too heavy.” Before detailing the three mindset shifts, here’s how Woolley chose to add context about them:

“There was a brief time there, I started to think joy was off limits for me… divorce, change, total chaos. But I started to make small changes to my mindset to snatch it back.”

Christine Brown Wolley and David Woolley Have Been Living a Life Like a Honeymoon Ever Since Their Wedding

Woolley and her new husnand have been living a honeymoon-like period since tying the knot in October 2023. The two of them embraced a fresh start after Christine Woolley’s problematic dynamic with Kody Brown ended. The new couple was openly enjoying a life of travel, leisure, entrepreneurial ventures, and even fitness. Of course, this also pulled rumors and hate about Woolley being too controlling, but that didn’t stop them.

Not only have she and David Woolley continued to post on social media while enjoying and traveling extensively, sharing dreamy vacations with their followers, but they've also launched lucrative business projects together. That’s all beyond Sister Wives — Season 19 of which focused on Kody’s divorces from his three wives and the dynamics with his remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

In March 2024, the Woolleys successfully debuted their first Airbnb rental property in Moab, Utah. Then, more recently, Woolley announced the launch of a second Airbnb in Hurricane, Utah, set to open by April 1, 2025. Woolley personally promoted the new property on her Instagram stories and highlighted its four bedrooms, including three suites and one additional bedroom with a dedicated bathroom, making it ideal for travelers visiting nearby attractions like Sand Hollow State Park.

Besides that, per ScreenRant, there have also been recent rumors about her and Janelle Brown pairing up in a post-Kody-Brown-world, but that should be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Sister Wives might not return for another installment, but nothing is clear as of yet. The show’s 19 seasons are available to stream on Discovery+.