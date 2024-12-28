Sister Wives star Christine Brown has shed an impressive 40 pounds since her split from ex-husband Kody Brown. A source close to Christine Brown has revealed that there’s a deeper and symbolic reason why the reality TV star decided to shed those pounds.

A source close to Christine Brown exclusively told In Touch Weekly on December 25, 2024, that her weight loss is a surefire sign that she has moved on from her past life with Kody Brown and is finding happiness in her new life with her husband, David Woolley. The source spilled the tea on how Christine Brown wanted to shed the pounds for herself and let go of the excess weight, which was almost symbolic of getting rid of the baggage she carried around from her unhappy relationship with the Sister Wives patriarch.

Christine Brown called it quits with Kody Brown in November 2021 after being together for 25 years and got married again to Woolley in October 2024. Well, she's clearly thriving in her new physique. The source shared how the reality TV star has a lot to be thankful for now that she's a key part of a big happy family in the following words:

“For the first time in a long time, she’s content in a relationship, and the big new family she inherited has been so welcoming.”

Christine Brown’s Child Custody Lawsuit Rules as a “Significant Custody Dispute”

Christine Brown virtually appeared in court on December 18, 2024, to complete the disclosures in her child support lawsuit against Kody Brown, and according to court documents exclusively obtained by In Touch Weekly on December 23, 2024, the case has been labeled a Track 3 “significant custody dispute.”

Christine Brown sued Kody Brown on September 16, 2024, for child support and custody of their 14-year-old daughter, Truely Brown. She requested paternity over her daughter and also made a point that Kody Brown is not listed as the father on Truely Brown’s birth certificate. The documents revealed that the court had classified the cases as Track 1 and Track 3. According to the Utah State Court, these tracks are defined as ‘standard’ and ‘significant custody dispute,’ respectively.

The Track 3 category usually includes cases of custody disputes involving allegations as serious as child abuse or domestic violence, so while it might not exactly be that in this scenario, it's serious enough that the meeting between the former couple is set for May 21, 2025, where they will discuss whether an evaluation of custody is necessary. The meeting will also draw conclusions on the following:

“Whether appointment of a private guardian ad litem is necessary, and if so, the scope of the appointment and apportionment of costs.”

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 19 air on Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The season will conclude with Episode 16, “A Time To Weep, a Time To Laugh,” on January 5, 2025. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.