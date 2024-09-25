The Sister Wives family has had its fair share of drama over the last few years. The new season, which premiered on September 15, already provided the shocking drama that fans expected, especially from the patriarch Kody Brown. Amid many issues that the family are experiencing, Kody’s ex-wife Christine Brown, has filed another explosive blow according to documents that In Touch Weekly obtained and Without a Crystal Ball first reported. Christine is suing Kody for child custody of their youngest daughter.

In 2021, Christine shared that after 25 years, she and Kody will be splitting up. The pair first married in 1994, though their marriage was only recognized by the church and not the state. They had six children together, with five of them being fully grown adults. Christine is looking for retroactive child support and custody of their fourteen-year-old daughter Truely, as only Christine is on Truely’s birth certificate. The news comes as the family’s woes have been documented for years. After the split in November 2021, Christine and Truely moved to Utah from Flagstaff, Arizona. A year later, it was reported that Kody was not present in Truely’s life, as he was “still paranoid about COVID and everything else”.

Christine And Truely's Move From Flagstaff Raised Eyebrows

Image via TLC

In the filing, Christine requested a domestic relations injunction. This prevents harassment, domestic violence, canceling or modifying services, taking children for nonroutine travel without court orders or permission and “demeaning or disparaging the other party”. As of September 24, Kody has not publicly responded to the lawsuit.

When Christine and Truely moved away from Flagstaff, her reasoning raised eyebrows and particularly infuriated Kody. In an episode of Sister Wives that aired in October 2023, she said, “When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely. I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him.” She also adds, “I took their relationship while it was still good, and I picked it up, and I moved it. And then whenever we come back into town, I just pick it up again and I move it back.” In a confessional during the same episode from October 2023, Kody slammed Christine’s reasonings for separating him from Truely, calling it “ridiculous”. “Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it - That’s such B.S. rationalization.”

The lawsuit comes as Kody is still estranged from some of his children, whom he shares with his other wives. The news also comes amid speculation of Kody’s and Robyn Brown’s marriage breakdown, with Kody already split from Christine, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown. As Kody and Robyn’s marriage causes speculations of divorce, Christine has moved on with David Woolley, who she married in October 2023.

Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC and is available to stream on Max.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

WATCH ON MAX