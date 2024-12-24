The Sister Wives drama is far from over because fans now think that Robyn Brown regrets orchestrating the breakdown of Kody Brown’s plural family. Sister Wives Season 19 premiered on September 15, 2024, and circled around the aftermath of Kody Brown’s divorces from Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. However, during all of this, Robyn Brown has consistently expressed how unhappy she and Kody Brown are in their newly monogamous relationship.

A viewer recently took to Reddit to express that Robyn Brown never wanted to break up the whole family, she just wanted to remain Kody Brown’s favorite. Others seemed to agree with the sentiments in the comments and added that in the absence of the other wives, Robyn Brown has to manage her husband’s controlling personality and take on all other household responsibilities. As one commenter put it: "Robyn wanted to be the favorite wife, but now she’s stuck being the only wife, and it’s not the dream she thought it would be."

During the Sister Wives Season 18 One-on-One special, Brown finally admitted that he favored his youngest wife more than the other three. Many believe that is the reason why his other wives left him. Now, while fans initially thought that Robyn Brown would be happy to have her husband to herself, following his three divorces, they are realizing that might not actually be the case. In an exclusive interview with People back in September 2024, Robyn Brown confessed that she was in a “deep state of mourning” over the breaking up of her plural family and claimed that she and Kody Brown would never recover from the loss.

Kody Brown Recently Revealed the Troubles in His Now-Monogamous Marriage

During the December 8, 2024, episode of Sister Wives Season 19, the Brown family patriarch talked about a brand-new problem affecting his marriage to Robyn Brown. According to the reality TV star, his only remaining wife is having trouble coping with their estrangement from the Apostolic United Brethren church. After the couple moved to Arizona from Utah, they were unable to find a branch of their church.

According to Robyn Brown, the ordeal has been stressful for her because she was born into the church and grew up attending church school. In her exact words: “I have been worrying like crazy about our kids not having that.” The last-standing sister's wife explained that after leaving Utah, her family hasn’t been able to go to church frequently, and that has left a huge hole in her life.

That’s not all though! During the episode, Kody Brown confessed that he has been reluctant to reconnect with the church, and that has been another source of contention in his relationship with Robyn Brown. He admitted that his wife has been “really frustrated” with him for not prioritizing their faith.

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Your changes have been saved Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 Season 6 Season 7 Season 8 Season 9 Season 10 Season 11 Season 12 Season 13 Season 14 Season 15 Season 16 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 16, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality Seasons 16 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Watch on TLC GO