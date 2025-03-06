Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is marking her and Kody Brown’s son Garrison Brown’s first death anniversary with the rest of his family. On March 5, 2024, Garrison was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 25. One year later, his loved ones continue to mourn his loss and remember the impact he had on their lives.

Janelle took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late son. The reality star posted a throwback photo of Garrison holding his beloved cat. The post included a quote from Dragonheart, which read: “To the stars, Bowen, to the stars.” In the caption, Janelle reflected on how much she misses her son and added that he is “first and foremost” in her thoughts every day. Janelle also encouraged fans to honor Garrison’s memory by donating to local animal shelters. Janelle’s former sister wife, Christine Brown, also paid tribute to her stepson on social media. She shared a video of Garrison helping her move and expressed that she cherishes every memory they have made together. “My heart aches without him,” wrote Christine in the caption.

Garrison’s siblings also shared on Instagram how much they miss their brother. Maddie Brown posted photos of her and Garrison and wrote: “A whole 365 days without you. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss you.” Leon Brown, Garrison’s half-brother, reposted an old selfie of the two of them and admitted that his absence hadn’t gotten any easier with time. Other family members, including Paedon, Savannah, and Mykelti Brown, also honored Garrison’s life and expressed their love for him.

Janelle Brown Had No Idea Her Son Was Struggling Before His Death

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE after Garrison’s unfortunate passing, Janelle Brown confessed that she had no idea what her son was going through before he took his own life. According to Janelle, she and Kody were left in shock when they heard the heartbreaking news. However, she added that “substance abuse” likely played a role in Garrison’s downward spiral right before his death.

Janelle remembered her son as “funny” and “upbeat” in his last days, and revealed that he had a career path that he was excited about. “He had a life, he had friends,” added Janelle. Garrison’s brother, Gabriel Brown, had been the one to find him deceased before calling the authorities. Janelle shared that none of her family members spotted any warning signs. She noted that Garrison would frequently speak with his family and check in with his loved ones. He had even adopted a cat shortly before his passing.

Janelle expressed how heartbroken she was at how things unfolded. She expressed that Garrison had all the resources that he could have ever needed, which is why the suicide came as such a shock. In fact, Janelle was starting to think that he was finally finding his way in the world before it all came crashing down. The reality star believes that “a lot of young men his age” suffer from mental health issues that never get addressed. She wanted her son’s death to be a reminder for people to check up on their loved ones and get them the help they need before it’s too late.

