The Big Picture Janelle Brown faced an emotional Mother's Day without son Garrison, who died by suicide in March.

Garrison's death was due to high blood alcohol level, alongside alcohol poisoning.

Janelle finds solace in gardening and social media as she copes with the loss of her son.

For Sister Wives star Janelle Brown, this last Mother’s Day was especially difficult for the reality star, celebrating without her son, Garrison Brown. The 25-year-old committed suicide in early March. On Monday Janelle, 55, shared a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie she baked and wrote: "Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day. Especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time. But this year was different."

SHee continued: All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie. Our strawberry-picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers' market made it feel like this pie was destined. Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bitter sweet. I love you honey and miss you every day”.

Janelle Brown Has Had to Celebrate Many Moments Without Her Son

Janelle shares five more children with ex-husband Kody Brown; Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savannah, 19. Flagstaff Police were dispatched to Garrison’s residence by his younger brother, Gabriel. An autopsy report obtained by ET revealed that his blood alcohol level was quite high (.370%) and that alcohol poisoning was another contributor to his death. In April, Janelle marked another celebration without her beloved son, what was supposed to be his 26th birthday. In an Instagram post, she shared sweet memories of Garrison in a series of photos and videos. “Happy Birthday Sweetheart. We are missing you terribly today. It's hard to believe you aren't here anymore," she wrote.

Since Garrison’s death, the grieving mom took to social media to keep her son's memory alive. She shares photos of Garrison throughout the years, smiling and happy. Earlier this month, she marked her first birthday without her son. She began gardening as a way to help her heal from her loss. In a sweet video she shared of her new garden, she wrote: “I'll be spending a lot of the summer in NC with Maddie, Caleb and the kids so Maddie and I have made big plans for a garden. I am looking forward to learning how to grow veggies in a climate that has such a long season and way more moisture than I'm used to."

