Grief has brought estranged spouses Janelle and Kody Brown closer. The Sister Wives duo, who lost their son Garrison Brown to suicide back in March 2024, have periodic check-ins with each other while they deal with the tragic loss. The incident has also brought the entire family closer as they navigated through the challenging period, even addressing it on the reality series.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, Janelle Brown opened up about how the heartbreaking death of her 25-year-old son Garrison Brown has led to the fixing of complicated relationships within her former polyamorous marriage. The reality TV star reflected on how tragedies bring families closer together. Janelle Brown also revealed how her ex-husband, Kody Brown, is grieving in his own way while mentioning that they check in on each other while continuing to live separate lives.

Janelle Brown noted how her children and Christine and Meri Brown’s children, who had started to drift away once they entered adulthood, reinforced their relationships after the incident. She expressed that despite leading busy lives, they now consciously try to connect and be present with each other. Despite her split from Kody Brown in November 2021, Janelle Brown hopes to be involved in all the children’s lives while sharing how she loves hanging out with them. She also noted how she only has good wishes for her former husband and other sister wives in the following words:

“I just really hope, I really do wish all the good things for Kody, Robyn and Meri.”

Substance Abuse Played a Major Role in Garrison Brown’s Suicide

Janelle Brown opened up about the details surrounding the heart-shattering loss of her son Garrison Brown in an exclusive sit down with PEOPLE. The reality TV star confessed how substance abuse played a big role in the 25-year-old’s suicide back in March 2024.

Janelle Brown further revealed how they had umpteen discussions and interventions as a family to help Garrison Brown push past his addiction struggles. She also expressed how, despite the love and support, her son just couldn’t move past his inner demons. The reality TV star reflected on how her grief caused her to think if there was something more she could’ve done to prevent her son from ending his life. Ultimately, she believed that everyone is responsible for their own actions, expressing her emotions in the following words:

“We did everything. We really did everything that we could have done. And unfortunately, sometimes that still isn't enough.”

Garrison Brown was found dead in his home in Arizona on March 5, 2024. Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department told PEOPLE at the time that the report of death stated that the victim’s brother, Gabriel Brown, had “discovered Mr. Brown deceased.” Officials later stated his manner of death as a suicide.

Sister Wives Season 19 premiered on Sunday, September 15, 2024. New episodes are released every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and are later available to stream the following day on Max, along with previous seasons of the show.

