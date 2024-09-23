Janelle Brown is opening up about her financial conundrums with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star revealed that Kody and his only remaining legal wife, Robyn Brown, owe her money. The reality star Brown is even considering taking legal action to regain what she believes is rightfully hers.

In Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 2, Janelle Brown spilled the tea on how the financial assets of Kody Brown’s only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, must be up for discussion. Janelle Brown pointed out that she and his now-exes Christine and Meri Brown had all contributed to the down payment of Robyn Brown’s home in Flagstaff, Arizona. Janelle Brown also alleged that, at the time, her ex-husband hadn’t allowed her to put her name down on the home’s mortgage. The reality TV star shared with her daughter Madison Brush how Kody Brown had said they needed to protect Robyn Brown’s estate. Janelle Brown recalls expressing her concerns in the following words:

“When I put the money into the house, I said, ‘Well, I think it would be fair if all of our names were on the mortgage.”

While it is understandable that Janelle Brown would like to get back what’s hers, Robyn Brown shared in a confessional how the lines are quite blurred on financial matters within the family. She further expressed how calculating the nitty-gritty details would be somewhat confusing. Janelle Brown even accused Kody Brown of avoiding discussing Coyote Pass and their shared assets. Brown tells her daughter that she may have to “lawyer up” as she believes that’s the only way to get her ex-husband to be transparent on their financial assets.

Divorce Was Never a Part of Kody Brown’s Plans

Close

The same episode of Sister Wives Season 19 had Kody Brown mourn the crumbling down of his polygamous marriage. He reflected on his relationship with Meri Brown, who has chosen to go through their church to request a formal "release" from their 32-year marriage, which the patriarch disagrees with.

Kody Brown further expressed how, while engaged in a plural marriage, one isn’t allowed to get out of that relationship if one wants to stay faithful and in the faith. Kody Brown also remarked that he never wanted to call it quits on any of his marriages and believed they could be fixed. The reality TV star also confessed his feelings in the following words:

“I wasn't ever going to leave them, no matter how much I didn't love them.”

Kody and Meri Brown publicly separated in January 2023. Prior to that, Christine and Janelle Brown also chose to end their marriages to him. Kody Brown stated that his loyalties lie with Robyn Brown, as she has always been loyal to him and the family.

Sister Wives Season 19 new episodes air every Sunday on TLC at 10 p.m. PT/ET. The episode is available to stream the next day, along with previous seasons of the show also available to stream, on Hulu.

