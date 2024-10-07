After Sister Wives star Kody Brown pronounced his "heart was broken" about how his family/ies have fallen apart in the latest episode of the 19th season of the reality series, he told his current wife of 14 years, Robyn, that he is desperate to be in a "better place". It's understandable that, after so many years of tumultuous family chaos, especially in the eyes of the public, Kody wants to find some solution to the mess that's been made.

However, Kody always seems to juxtapose these moments of honesty with an inability to take responsibility, saying, "They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not commit. I am only guilty of not falling madly in love with their mothers." It's clear things are never simple in the world of Sister Wives, with the latest episode diving deeper into the many issues they all face. A synopsis for the most recent episode reads:

"The Brown family spends Thanksgiving apart; Christine and Robyn put their differences aside to visit with Mykelti's newborns; Robyn pushes Kody to reconcile with his kids, and Christine reveals that she went on a promising first date."

Kody Brown Continues to Anger Fans With His Frustrating Attitude

Despite his many suggested mentions of being worthy of forgiveness, it seems as if the Sister Wives fanbase will continue to make their negative feelings toward the star known, especially when he continues to craft excuses for his past. In the most recent episode, when the topic of his emotional and physical unavailability for his children was brought up, Kody said, "I’m sorry. I had four wives. I was at your house, though, because the other wife was complaining that I was at your house".

It's this attitude that has caused many to take umbrage with Kody and his actions, especially when faced after 19 seasons with the task of simply taking responsibility for what's happened. However, his current wife Robyn seems to understand that Kody should be taking more responsibility, saying in a piece to camera, "I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps and saying, ‘Hey, you’re going to talk to me. Because sometimes that’s just what you got to do."

Kody Brown claims his children are punishing him in the latest episode of Sister Wives. You can catch all available episodes right now on Discovery+.

