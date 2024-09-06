Kody Brown was once at the top of his game when Sister Wives was airing. Secure in his four marriages, the reality star shared with the world what it was like living a life of polygamy in America. Now, he is down to only one marriage, with Robyn Brown, and inside sources claim that it might not be a forever relationship. When Sister Wives first began, Brown's first wife (making her his actual legal wife) was Meri Brown. He was spiritually married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown prior to Robyn joining the family. In order for Brown to adopt Robyn's children, he had to legally marry her and so he divorced Meri and made Robyn his legal wife.

Brown does not have relationships with his other wives and an insider told In Touch that Robyn's marriage to Brown may not last much longer. The source claims that the two have “drifted apart” after her other wives left. “Robyn may be Kody’s last wife standing, but that looks like it’s about to change,” the source said. “They’ve put their Flagstaff home on the market and the whispers are that it’s because Robyn wants out.”

During Season 17 of the show, Robyn shared reservations about her relationship with Brown. After Christine left the family, tensions were high with Brown and his remaining wives and Robyn voiced her concern in a September episode. “I miss my husband. Anytime I try and talk to him I get the anger thrown at me,” Robyn said. “I have tried to speak with the sister wives, I’ve tried to talk to Kody but, you know, nobody’s willing. I’m starting to feel really helpless.”

Source Claims Split Is Inevitable

On past episodes of Sister Wives, Robyn had a tough time with Brown's divorces because all of their families were tied together. She also made it abduntantly clear that she wanted to be part of a polyamorous family. “They’ve basically drifted apart. This is not the life Robyn envisioned. All the signs are there, a split is inevitable.” The insider made it clear that Robyn's desires are for a simpler life. “Robyn doesn’t want drama with Kody. [She] wants to enjoy her kids and grandkids and live life peacefully.” In the Sister Wives: One on One special, Robyn shared that her former sister wives did not share their well wishes with her that they did with interview Sukanya Krishnan.

You can see Robyn and Brown on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

