Things have not been smooth sailing for the Browns in the 14 years since Sister Wives first aired. Following countless arguments and fights, many of the sister wives have left family patriarch Kody Brown, with Meri Brown being given the greenlight by the church to end her marriage. Now, Christine and Janelle Brown are speaking openly about how their separations has affected them and their children’s relationships with one another, much of which is being chronicled on the latest season of the reality series.

In an interview with E! News, Christine and Janelle brought to light how cutting ties with Kody has strained their children’s relationship not only with their father, but also with the children of Robyn Brown, who is currently Kody’s only remaining wife. Some of the children have completely stopped speaking to Kody and Robyn, such as Maddie Brush whereas others have a more strained relationship with them. According to Christine Brown, her daughter Savannah has started to refer to Kody as a “Disneyland dad,” as they only get to see him for brief, regulated visits. Janelle added on to Christine’s points, noting that Savannah is grateful for her brothers and stating that she claimed “I’m going to have my brothers walk me down the aisle, like when I get married”.

It's Been a Rocky Road For the 'Sister Wives'

Image via TLC

Things really started to sour for the Browns back in 2021 when Christine decided to part ways with the family. Janelle would leave the following year, and Meri, who had been largely estranged from the family, would be released only recently. Now, Robyn is the only one to have stuck by Kody’s side through some of the family’s most turbulent moments. Even his daughter Mykelti Padron, who had once shown Kody support, spoke out about her father’s behavior in interview posted on Instagram, stating that “I think that if he took more accountability in any of his actions, his kids—maybe not all of them, but at least some of them—would reach out.”

Despite these hardships, life has been getting better for Kody’s ex-wives. Christine opened up the interview by stating that “We are living our best lives,” with Janelle congratulating her on her new relationship while also excitedly announcing that she has “A whole new life that I’m creating for myself.” While the two are now separated from their shared husband, they two still keep in contact with one another as good friends.

For those looking to catch up on all the drama happening in this show’s latest season, Sister Wives airs Sunday at 10PM ET on TLC, and is readily available to stream on Max.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

WATCH ON MAX