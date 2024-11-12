Kody Brown from Sister Wives is certainly not winning Father of the Year! Kody Brown’s daughter, Madison Brush, whom he shares with his ex-wife Janelle Brown, opened up about her relationship with her father and the reason why she cut him out of her and her family’s life. In Episode 2 of her podcast, The Authentic Society, released on November 11, 2024, Madison Brush discussed her distant dynamic with some of her family members with co-host Jayme Byrd.

Brush confessed how the estrangement from her father was a consequence of his own actions, while recalling how he had no respect for one’s boundaries and was not flexible when it came to accepting another’s opinion. The pregnant mom of three shared how Kody Brown would get enraged when she would answer questions bluntly, especially when holding up a mirror for him to reflect on his actions. Brush further confessed that she and her father would have disagreements regarding her dynamic with her siblings as she recalled the usual course of their conversations in the following words:

“There was a lot of anger and he’d be like, ‘That’s not true!’ and I’m like, ‘It is true. I know this firsthand.’”

The reality TV star also noted that she constantly receives messages from people who urge her to forgive her dad and respect him. However, Madison Brush doesn’t care for strangers’ opinions on her family dynamics. Brush stated that everyone’s experience with their father could be completely different from her personal experience with Kody Brown.

Janelle Brown Accused Kody Brown of Being Self-Absorbed

Kody Brown is facing heat from all sides! In Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 8, which aired on November 3, 2024, Janelle Brown shut down talks of reconciliation with the father of her six children after ending their almost 30-year marriage back in 2022.

Janelle Brown called her ex-husband self-absorbed, noting that his strained relationship with their kids significantly influenced her belief that the duo could never reconcile. Although Janelle Brown admitted that she still does garner attraction towards Kody Brown, she doesn’t believe they can exist on similar tangents ever again. She briefly praised the father of her kids before confessing that she’s been incredibly happy without him and that she doesn’t see herself getting back together with him. Janelle Brown expressed how the kids felt estranged from him while stating that “there’s a lot of nuances,” and she doesn’t wish to be caught up in the middle.

Janelle Brown further strengthened her statements by noting how Kody Brown hadn’t been to her house in two years. She also hit him with sharp words, claiming that he was no longer the person she used to be married to. Kody Brown is currently in a monogamous relationship with his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

