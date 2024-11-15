With his recent splits from Christine, Janelle, and Meri—who were all his "spiritual wives"—Kody Brown is now left with Robyn Brown, effectively living in a monogamous relationship. However, recent events have stirred tension between the reality couple. Robyn has voiced her concerns about Kody's commitment, especially after his comments following his 55th birthday, where he confessed he was "never in love" with Christine, Janelle, or Meri, sparking fear in Robyn that she might face the same fate.

Kody has also admitted to feeling guilty about the time he neglected to spend with his family. Amid these events and divorces, rumors have surfaced that Kody is considering marrying Amber Smith, allegedly a Las Vegas waitress whom Brown reportedly met in a casino. This could suggest that Kody's main goal is to keep Sister Wives, which has aired for over a decade, on air by reigniting the show's central theme of polygamy. Kody's focus on a new polygamous relationship could heighten Robyn's insecurities and suggest he's unwilling to learn from past mistakes, potentially creating even more drama for Sister Wives.

What Went Wrong Between Kody Brown and His Ex-Wifes?

Image via Discovery+

Kody was legally and spiritually married to his first wife, Meri Brown, in 1990, after which he spiritually married Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. After a long gap, he spiritually married Robyn who already had 3 children from the previous wedding. In order to adopt them, Meri was legally separated from Kody so that Robyn could legally marry him. Although Meri continued his romantic relationship with Kody and was still spiritually with him, she sacrificed it all for Kody's wishes. Although Sister Wives as a show was to show how Kody lives harmoniously in a polygamous relationship, viewers started seeing the cracks and problems that would be the cause of their separation.

With his first wife Meri, after the catfishing scandal where she was conned by a woman claiming to be a businessman from Chicago with whom she was emotionally attached, viewers noticed a drift between Kody and Meri that soon caused them a romantic relationship, although she still lived with him. Even after taking therapy sessions, both of them were on bad terms, with Kody feeling "deceived" from the very beginning by Meri. They finally announced their separation in January 2023 via Instagram posts.

His third wife Christine had already split in November 2021 as she felt there was a lack of romance and intimacy between the two. Viewers also noticed how Kody put in less effort and prioritized Robyn, especially kissing her while Christine was pregnant with Truely. Although this might seem normal for someone who already has 3 wives, Kody was not married to Robyn at that time, either spiritually or legally.

With his second wife, Janelle, viewers noticed a stray in their relationship after she defended Christine in her decision to split up with Kody. It was revealed in an interview that they had both ended their spiritual marriage and are no longer romantically connected.

Kody is now legally and spiritually married to Robyn Brown. However, all these events and rumors have caused fear in her that she could be replaced soon. During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 7, Brown reflected on his past marriages and confessed that he was guilty of marrying people he was never in love with.

Is it The End for 'Sister Wives?'

Image via TLC

The show's concept is about multiple wives and the complexities of a polygamous relationship. However, with Kody being stuck in a monogamous relationship, it is unclear what the future of the show looks like. Fans have also complained about TLC not updating the information on the shows and the filming being so slow that they get the latest updates from social media rather than the shows themselves. Fans have also felt bored with Season 19 and are looking for some spin-offs or plot twists. Meri had once commented how eventually the show would come to an "end." Robyn also shared during the show how she feels Kody seems lost and not fully involved with her.

Will Amber Smith Become the Fifth Wife?

With all these rumors and downhills, it wouldn't be a surprise if Kody decides to remarry someone, "spiritually." Rumors have that Kody met a Las Vegas waitress in a casino named Amber Smith, whom he is considering courting as his newest wife and addition to the show. However, one thing is for sure, fans would love to see whether he is marrying someone and how it would affect his only wife, Robyn.

Kody's journey through marriage and family dynamics on Sister Wives has been anything but smooth, and recent tensions with Robyn, coupled with rumors of a new courtship, suggest the drama is far from over. While his past relationships have fractured, Kody’s apparent interest in returning to a polygamous arrangement raises the stakes. Whether this next chapter reignites the show’s original premise or strains his last marriage, one thing is certain—Sister Wives is set for an intriguing, if unpredictable, future.

Sister Wives can be streamed on DIscovery+.