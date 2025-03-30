Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Sister Wives, Season 19

The Brown family hasn’t been afraid to air out all their dirty laundry on Sister Wives, even as their plural marriage dynamic broke down. But there’s one topic that seems contentious for the family to talk about — what happened to the wedding rings. In recent years, three of Kody Brown’s four wives have left him. He originally married Meri in 1990, and then entered into spiritual unions with Janelle in 1993 and Christine in 1994. The family brought in a fourth wife, Robyn, who Kody legally married in 2010 to adopt her kids, having to divorce Meri to do so.

Sister Wives premiered the same year as Kody and Robyn’s marriage and chronicled their daily lives. But what was supposed to be an idealistic representation of a plural family quickly descended into chaos. Over time, cracks appeared in the relationships, as they struggled with jealousy, favoritism, emotional neglect, and power imbalances. Christine was the first to leave in 2021, citing a lack of intimacy and respect. Janelle followed in 2022, saying she’d been separated from Kody for months. Meri finally confirmed her split from Kody in 2023, after years of estrangement. Now, only Robyn remains in a marriage with Kody, in an unintentionally monogamous dynamic. The pair have done a lot to symbolize this new chapter in their life, like buying a new million-dollar property. But Kody hasn’t just moved on emotionally — he’s upgraded his wedding ring more than once, which gives insight into where his real priorities lie.

What Happened to the Sister Wives Wedding Rings?

Image via Discovery+

While the Sister Wives cast shares a lot on camera, they haven’t addressed what happened to everyone’s wedding rings after the dissolution of their plural family. Christine noticeably removed her ring soon after announcing her split from Kody. She wasn’t shy to post public photos without it, marking her independence. It’s unclear if she sold the ring or gave it back. But nowadays, she’s sporting a new sparkler on her ring finger, as she remarried David Woolley in 2023.

Similarly, Janelle hasn’t made an official statement about her ring. It’s unclear if she kept, sold, or discarded it. But she noticeably stopped wearing it in on-camera appearances and online following her split from Kody.

Meri had the hardest time letting go of her relationship with Kody. The two were together the longest, and it seems she only got the courage to leave after her fellow sister wives did the same. Not to mention, Kody had already rejected any intimacy with her. Like Janelle and Christine, Meri hasn’t revealed what she did with her own wedding ring, but she no longer wears one.

One source emphasized to The U.S. Sun what a big deal it was when Meri finally removed her ring. “To take a wedding ring off is big in polygamy. It’s Meri’s way of saying, 'I’m done,’” they said.

Kody Secretly Melted the Wedding Ring Meri Gave Him