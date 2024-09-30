Over a year after announcing his split from Meri Brown, Sister Wives star Kody Brown wants nothing more than to be friends with his ex. During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 3, Brown and his only remaining wife on the reality series, Robyn Brown, crossed paths with the three former Sister Wives during a family wedding. The encounter forced the Brown family patriarch to reflect on his three divorces, particularly his current dynamic with Meri Brown.

Meri Brown was Kody Brown’s first wife. The two got married back in 1990 and were together for over 30 years. During his confessional, Kody Brown admitted that he was attempting to mend fences with Meri Brown so the two of them could move on as friends. The reality star shared that the last thing he needs right now is one more enemy while referring to his messy divorces from Christine and Janelle Brown.

Kody Brown went on to clarify that he had no romantic feelings for Meri Brown. In his exact words: “I think if I were single and Meri was single, would I date her? No, I wouldn’t.” However, he added that he didn’t blame her for being upset at how long he dragged their broken relationship. Brown also acknowledged that there’s been no communication between him and Janelle Brown because she claims to be enjoying his time away from him.

Robyn Brown Confronts Kody Over Estrangement from His Kids

In a teaser for Sister Wives Season, 19 Episode 4, which is set to air on October 6, 2024, Robyn Brown is seen clashing with her husband over his dynamic with his children. In a confessional, Brown shares that she has been trying to get her husband to reach out to his estranged family members and work on his relationships with his kids. Robyn Brown is then seen admitting that Kody Brown hasn’t been putting in enough effort to talk to his children. “I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps,” she tells the cameras.

The teaser shows the now-monogamous couple getting into a heated confrontation about the issue, during which Robyn Brown tells Kody Brown how much his children need him. During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 3, Robyn Brown admits that the gradual demise of their plural family has taken a toll on her. During a confessional, the reality star shared that she has been mourning and grieving all the broken relationships in the family.

She added that it wasn’t normal for her to see her husband smiling and happy while she was missing their family members. However, Kody Brown told his side of the story and claimed that he still has hope for everything working out. He told the cameras: “What I’m thinking is with time going on and just a phone call once in a while that these relationships will come back.”

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

