The Big Picture Kody Brown from Sister Wives has transitioned from polygamy to a monogamous marriage with Robyn after 18 seasons.

Robyn, Kody's wife, is struggling to accept their new monogamous relationship and seeks approval from the other wives.

Kody's polygamous marriages ended in divorces, causing pain and toxicity, while the other wives became empowered.

For 18 seasons, Kody Brown has struggled to prove polygamy is a viable option for marriage. When TLC premiered Sister Wives in 2010, the series was wildly popular due to the mysterious subject of polygamy. Although monogamous marriages are the status quo in the US, the ratings for the show proved many Americans were curious about how a man would navigate a marital relationship with three and then four wives plus children.

Kody quickly transitioned from being perceived as one of the luckiest men in the world to being one of the most irresponsibly unmatched to handle wives - Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Watching Kody come up short four times and over was akin to watching quadruple train wrecks over and over. After a tumultuous 18 seasons of jealousy, broken hearts, and breakups, a defeated Kody recently admitted to People Magazine that he is now, after all these years, committing to a monogamous marriage with Robyn. “I don't have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I'm 55, and I have all the experience and zero answers,” he shared.

Kody Failed Miserably at Polygamy

If you are totally confused, then you are among the majority, because even Robyn herself is struggling to accept this news that Kody that admittedly took viewers on a wild ride filled with drama, pain, and blind faith. The system ultimately failed him and sent him running back to traditional marriage with his blonde tail tucked between his legs.

Polygamy is defined as the practice or custom of having more than one wife or husband at the same time, though it is only practiced by a small number of people living in the United States. In the majority of these marriages, the husband maintains an informal polygamous relationship. Because being married to more than one person is illegal in the US, most polygamous relationships are handled like Kody’s with one of the marriages being formal and the others being spiritual. The commitment to spiritual union is heavily draped in religion, so many wives feel their obligation to plural marriage is a direct reflection of their allegiance to God.

Kody's Wife Robyn Has Reservations About Converting to Monogamy

Attempting to shift from a polygamous mindset to a traditional monogamous marriage is proving unsuccessful, as Robyn says she needs the verbal approval of Christine, Janelle Meri - and all their children - before she will feel justified enjoying the new dynamic of her relationship with Kody. She went on to share with People Magazine that she would need the conversations with the other women to happen off-camera so that she could confirm their authenticity.

“It's weird. To be loving and respectful to Kody, I want to say yes, but I just don't know how this works exactly," she shared. "It's weird. I feel like it's disrespectful."

For the loyal Sister Wives audience, witnessing the entire foundation of the show unravel has exposed the challenges and blatant hypocrisy of a polygamous marriage in today’s cultural landscape. In a span of 14 months, three of Kody’s marriages ended in emotionally traumatizing informal divorces with the pain and toxicity spilling over onto the children and the remaining women.

Kody Regrets the Pain He Caused His Ex-Wives

Most reality series are opportunities for viewers to witness an extreme lifestyle very different from the status quo. Common questions are usually addressed as viewers compare the extreme to their lifestyle and are entertained by the reality that although their lives may not be reality TV ready, they made the right choices in life. For fans of Sister Wives, watching Kody morph into a confused, insecure 50-something man with multiple failed relationships and uncertainty about the future has proved shocking to say the least.

While his former wives Christine, Meri and Janelle have found their voices and have visibly become empowered in their new lives and loves, Kody is left with more self-imposed emotional baggage than one man can possibly shoulder. Abandoning the way of life that defined his manhood, has left him bereft of self-confidence and filled with regrets that will live forever in the archives of the TLC network. Currently, Kody is clinging to Robyn, claiming he would never love another woman as much as he loves her. Whether this declaration stems from a fear of losing his last connection and being alone or if it stems from a true discovery of why polygamy is flawed is unclear. Kody’s disgust with his former life is clear, as he shared in his interview, “There are some things in a man's mind that should never be expressed.”

Die-hard fans are likely rooting for Kody and Robyn to find a way to rebuild their relationship and commit to newfound monogamy. If this happens, it's likely TLC will need to do a massive reboot and change the title and arc of the show. Surviving Polygamy could be a viable choice, but whether Kody and Robyn can stand the test of a new season alone remains to be seen.

