Sister Wives star Meri Brown, Kody Brown’s first wife (now ex) recently took to Instagram on Sunday, September 29, 2024, and posted a picture of spearmint gum to subtly mock her ex-husband, which is petty, but at the same time, the need of the hour because of all that’s unfolding on the 19th installment of the reality show.

In the show, Kody Brown recently commented on how she had “changed” after their marriage. He revisited an incident from the early days of their marriage when Meri rejected taking a spearmint gum from him. Why? Simply because she wasn’t so fond of the gum’s flavor. However, Brown was actually taking a jab at her ex-wife for such a little thing and expressing frustration over it — which is totally uncalled for and justifies why Meri is choosing to make a joke out of it!

The Instagram post in conversation features a video where Meri picks up a pack of spearmint gum and tosses it in the bin. What makes it even funnier is that the post is captioned: “Don’t ya know I don’t like spearmint?” However, Kody Brown seems to think that her not liking the gum and giving off an intense reaction back then had something to do with her emotional baggage. During the September 22, 2024, episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown played out and mimicked the whole scenario from back in the day in the following words:

“I think there was just some baggage that Meri had that I didn’t know about. Initially, I felt like I could live with it. I mean, ‘Here, baby, want a piece of gum?’ [She replied], ‘You know I don’t like spearmint!’ I can’t live in a world where she is constantly angry at me.”

‘Sister Wives’ Season 19 Was Filmed at the End of 2022

Sister Wives Season 19, which premiered in September, has been documenting the end of Meri and Kody’s relationship. The couple announced their separation in January 2023, but the footage featured was filmed in late 2022. The season has basically been documenting the lead-up to their divorce.

Sister Wives, Season 19, Episode 2 highlighted the first time when Meri decided to ask their church leaders for a release. Requesting a divorce is basically “called a release in our church,” Kody Brown explained back during the September 22, 2024, episode. While the next two episodes were mainly focused on Brown circling back on his three failed marriages and the family spending Thanksgiving apart, the October 13, 2024, episode will again circle back on Meri Brown meeting up with their church leaders to finalize her divorce.

Meri Brown has already clarified her stance about separating from Kody Brown in the following words:

“I feel like it’s best to terminate that because we’re not moving forward with any marriage, and I don’t want to be sealed to him for eternity if he doesn’t want me.

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing and the next episode will air on TLC Go on October 13, 2024. The ongoing installment and all the previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

