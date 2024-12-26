Meri Brown is not settling. In an exclusive discussion with People, the Sister Wives star has revealed that she is "learning about" herself and "other people" as she dips her toes into the dating pool. With an optimistic aura about her, Brown is hopeful love is out there for her. In 2014, Meri Brown legally divorced Kody Brown to allow him to marry Robyn Brown, his fourth wife, and to adopt Robyn's children from a previous marriage. Now, a decade later, dating life is changing for Meri.

In 2023, Meri and Kody Brown officially separated after nearly three decades of marriage. In January 2024, Meri Brown went public with a short-lived relationship, but as she told People, "He just wasn't [her] person." She went on to say, "We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person." Now, she's changed her tune and discovered the world of non-exclusive dating.

Meri Brown Is Finding Happiness Through Dating

Meri Brown has now come out to reveal that she is in the "dating process." She told People that she is using dating sites, but she has also "met a couple of people through people." While she prefers the latter, she revealed, "But when you live in a small town, and then this day and age, it seems to be the thing is the dating sites." Now living in Utah and dating in this new manner, Meri Brown now has the freedom to focus on herself as she searches for love. "I am learning to trust myself and be like, 'Hmm, I'm getting a funny vibe. This person's just not for me,'" she continues. "Even if it's just not a funny vibe, nothing's wrong with a person. It's just not for me."

Meri Brown is part of the "ex-wives" club alongside Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. The family has maintained a close bond as they navigate their unique dynamic. While the dynamics have shifted and changed, Meri Brown has remained a constant factor over the course of the 19 seasons. For Meri, this season continues to see her tackle her new reality as she asks the church for a release from her marriage.

New episodes of Sister Wives air Sundays at 10:00pm on TLC. Sister Wives is available to stream on Max.

