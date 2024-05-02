The Big Picture Meri Brown is dating around after separating from Kody and values self-confidence in a partner.

Although not seeing anyone special, Meri is exploring her romantic options and seeks a mature partner.

Meri's past experiences with Kody and a recent relationship ending have shaped her understanding of what she wants in a partner.

When Sister Wives first premiered in 2010, reality show viewers were shocked by the idea of a group of modern women all being fine with only being married to one man. Especially when that one man, Kody Brown, expected loyalty from all of his wives while he continued to search for more to add to the group. There was, however, one woman in his group of wives that Kody was legally married to first: his first wife, Meri Brown.

Meri Brown was raised in a polygamist home of practicing Mormon fundamentalists, so she was not new to the lifestyle of polygamy at all. Mormonism is a patriarchal religious belief system, and polygamy was seen as a good thing and encouraged men to have as many wives as possible. As time progressed, the church progressed with it, leaving those who still wished to practice polygamy to form their own versions of the church based on certain aspects of Mormon texts, and they were considered fundamentalists.

Meri, who is one of 27 kids in her family, met Kody when she was 18, and they got married in 1990, making her his first wife and his only legal wife. Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown joined the family later on, and the kids came along as well. Sister Wives shined a light on their lifestyle, putting them into the public eye, which ultimately shifted the dynamics within the group. Meri and Kody legally divorced in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn Brown, but she remained his wife until recently. Meri officially separated from Kody in 2023 after 33 years of being his wife. Now, she’s living the single life.

Meri Brown Is Dating Around Now That She’s No Longer a Sister Wife

Meri shared during an Instagram live Q&A session that she has been dating around but isn’t currently seeing anyone special. Meri had been dating a man named Amos for several months, but things ended recently. When asked about Amos, she shared, “I honor and care about the past four months, who I spent it with, and what I learned about myself through it. I know what's important to me in a relationship, and I'm confident in myself while I'm single as well.” It’s clear that Meri is happy to be free and exploring her romantic options, sharing, "Prince Charming has not arrived. I'm not really looking for a prince. No, I'm looking for a king. There's a bit of an energetic difference there. A prince is still a boy. I want a man who knows who he is." Her statement makes sense when looking at the way their relationship declined on Sister Wives.

During a confessional in a 2022 episode, Meri said, “It’s interesting hearing [Kody] talking about this and the parallels that (are) happening with him and Christine and me and him.” She added, “It’s kind of disturbing because some of the things that he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did to me. He wants to work on it with Christine but not me.” It’s clear that the double standard helped lead her to the realization that it was time to leave. Now Meri knows what she wants in a relationship, as well as the kind of man she’s looking for. She shared during the Instagram Q&A, “I want somebody who knows who he is and is confident in who he is. Because I know who I am, I'm confident in who I am, and I need somebody who can match my energy. When we cross paths, we'll know it." For now, she’s continuing to date around as she waits for her king.

