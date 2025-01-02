It was a happy holiday for Sister Wives star Meri Brown as there is a new man in her life. Only days after sharing with People that she was non-exclusively dating, Kody Brown's ex-wife posted a photo to her Instagram debuting her new beau. In her caption, she wrote, “It’s a Christmas miracle! #MysteryMan #LifeIsGood @papabrandon1005."

Meri Brown's post-Kody Brown dating life has been a source of commentary since their separation. Back in January 2023, Meri Brown revealed a short term relationship. Speaking on it in December to People, she stated, "We dated exclusively for a few months, and he just wasn't my person." Only a few short days later, the reality star has shared Brandon with the world.

Meri Brown Was Dating Non-Exclusively

Close

Despite her previous statement about dating non-exclusively, Brown seems to be full-steam ahead with a new man. Now, if things go well, the next test would be to see if Meri changes her surname. Speaking to People, she revealed she would not be changing back to her maiden name. She stated, "I definitely wouldn't ever change it back to my maiden name. That would be weird for me. I only had that for 19 years. This one I've had for 34, so it would be weird on that level."

Meri Brown is not the first Sister Wives star to move on from Kody Brown. Janelle Brown has remained single since her separation. Christine Brown has married the love of her life, David Woolley. As it stands, Robyn Brown is the last remaining wife of Kody Brown. Despite their separation, all the wives still appear on the series as they continue to share their lives.

