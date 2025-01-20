Sister Wives star Meri Brown is spilling the tea about what she’s looking for in a new partner. The reality TV star has been thriving post her split from Kody Brown, whom she was married to for over three decades. Meri Brown is now focused on herself, her business, and her dog, Zona.

In an interview with Parade on January 12, 2025, Meri Brown opened up about how it feels to be dating in her fifties and also revealed the qualities she’s looking for in an ideal partner. The Sister Wives star shared that she was looking for someone who could treat her with kindness and respect. The reality TV star is looking for someone honest and also noted that she would like her partner to be a “tall guy” as well. Meri Brown further stated that her ideal partner would have to love her dog and vice versa. The reality TV star shared that it was difficult to date people organically, and she’d resorted to dating apps to help her find eligible bachelors in the small town where she currently resides.

Meri Brown also ranted about the current dating scenario, noting that she doesn’t know how to chat someone up in a bar. She was told that lately when it comes to dating, women have to take initiative and strike up a conversation with men. Meri Brown expressed that she doesn’t wish to be a “boss man” and wants to be courted the old-school way.

Kody Brown Had Threatened To Be Horrible to Meri Brown

After over three decades with Kody Brown, Meri Brown knows what she’s looking for in a man. Moreover, in Sister Wives Season 19 Episode 16, which aired on January 5, 2025, Meri Brown shared insight on the low points of her marriage to Kody Brown with her best friend, Jenn Sullivan.

Meri Brown recounted an instance in which Kody Brown proclaimed that she had been horrible to him for 20 years and threatened that she’d have to wait the same amount of time for him to make an effort to fix their relationship. Meri Brown noted in a confessional that she remembered Kody Brown stating that she was mean and hard to live with. He threatened to get payback in the following words:

“And so now I am going to be this way to you and you're just going to have to deal with it for 20 years.”

Meri Brown admits that she wasn’t the easiest person to live with, but that doesn’t discount the fact that Kody Brown had a tendency to spew nasty insults at her. In his own confessional, the patriarch didn’t deny his words and justified that he didn’t say those words because he was angry but because he was pushed to the point of being enraged enough to tell the truth. New episodes of Sister Wives Season 19 air on Sundays at 10 pm ET/PT on TLC. You can stream the episode and the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

