Sister Wives star Meri Brown is ready to move on after her divorce from Kody Brown with an incredible physical transformation. Right before the premiere of Sister Wives Season 19, Meri Brown is showing off her toned body along with a brand-new hairstyle. It’s evident that the reality star has been focusing on herself since the divorce, and all that hard work has definitely paid off.

A fan took to Reddit to share a screenshot of Brown promoting the latest season of her show on Instagram. They noted that the reality TV star looked younger than she ever had, along with commenting on how sharp her facial features appeared during the promo. Another fan responded in the comments and shared that Brown’s eyes didn’t look as sad as they used to when she was still married to her polygamous ex-husband.

The former couple called it quits after almost 30 years of marriage, during which, Meri Brown agreed to try polygamy. Kody Brown then took three other wives, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown, with whom he shares 18 children in total. Meri Brown ultimately felt like her husband was prioritizing his three other wives more than her which led her to step out of their marriage.

Kody and Robyn Brown Are Struggling With Their Marriage Following the Other Wives’ Departure

As documented on Sister Wives Season 8, Meri and Kody Brown legally divorced each other so he could marry Robyn Brown. However, the two remained in what they called a spiritual marriage which meant that the nature of their relationship stayed the same. The two made this decision for Kody Brown to be able to adopt his youngest wife’s three children from another marriage.

Christine Brown split from the Brown family patriarch back in November 2021. In an interview with TODAY.com, The former Sister Wife revealed that her own children’s healthy marriages helped her reconsider her own. During Sister Wives Season 17, which was filmed in September 2022, Janelle Brown decided to separate from her husband. This news came as no surprise to the fans who saw their relationship deteriorate over the years.

After Meri Brown also decided to leave him, Kody Brown now finds himself in a monogamous marriage with his youngest wife after spending years in a plural marriage. In a preview clip from Sister Wives Season 19, the couple is seen admitting their marriage is not in the best place at the moment. Kody Brown reflects on his feelings after seeing how happy his former wife, Christine Brown, is during a family gathering where she is accompanied by her husband David Woolley. During a confessional, Robyn Brown shares that the couple is doing “The worst they have ever done” after everything that has gone down.

Sister Wives season 19 premieres September 15, 2024 on TLC. Episodes will also be available to stream on TLC Go.

