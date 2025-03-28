A lot has changed on Sister Wives since it debuted on TLC in 2010 – namely, the fact that it’s no longer about a polygamous family. While the show began with Kody Brown having four wives, he’s now down to one, as his controversial behavior led three of his wives to finally throw in the towel. Christine was the first to leave in November 2021, citing Kody’s emotional neglect and favoritism toward Robyn as her main motivators. Janelle followed in December 2022, after ongoing disagreements about parenting, money, and living arrangements. Meri was the last to go, officially parting ways with the family in 2023, after years of feeling emotionally abandoned by Kody – something he didn’t deny.

Today, Kody remains married to Robyn, but both have expressed hesitancy over bringing a new wife into their dynamic. Christine is in a monogamous marriage with David Woolley, clearly leaving polygamy behind. While Meri and Janelle remain publicly single, they still seem surprisingly open to plural marriage. But after all they’ve endured, why?

Janelle and Meri's Stance on Polygamy is Surprising

Image via TLC

Plural marriage, or polygamy, is widely considered controversial – it's not even legal in most U.S. states. However, it's part of what made Sister Wives intriguing from the start, offering viewers an insider look into this lesser-explored lifestyle. Practitioners cite many benefits to plural marriage, including community, shared parenting responsibilities, emotional support, and deeper spiritual fulfillment.

Yet viewers watched as these idealistic benefits clashed with the Browns' reality – arguably due to Kody’s own behavior. His favoritism toward Robyn became increasingly clear over the years. He openly spent more time with Robyn and gave her advantages not afforded to his other wives (like the infamous nanny situation). His emotional neglect toward Meri, Janelle, and Christine led to frequent disputes over finances and parenting styles. The conflict wasn’t only between Kody and his wives, but also between the wives themselves, as they grappled with disagreements and jealousy.

Janelle, in particular, experienced significant friction with Kody over money management, housing choices, and parenting disagreements, ultimately leading to their separation. Remarkably, despite these difficulties, Janelle still maintains that plural marriage can be rewarding – and admits she misses aspects of it.

“I would actually do plural marriage again for the independence,” she said in a September 2024 episode. “[When plural marriage is] functioning correctly, you have this amazing family unit that you’re part of [and] a community that you’re plugged into.”

“You have a husband, and you have a great relationship with him, and you have everything, right?” she continued. "And then I have all my independence. So, to me, plural marriage really was a really great arrangement.” Meri has been less direct about her feelings towards plural marriage now that she’s out of it. Last July, she addressed rumors that she wanted to rejoin Kody and Robyn’s relationship – something she quickly denied. However, despite being pressed on her thoughts about polygamy, she doesn’t seem closed off to it if it's the right situation.

"I'm in this place where I'm moving forward with my life," Meri explained. "There's aspects of my life that they still need to be involved in, but my day-to-day is my best friend and my day-to-day is my people that are helping me to move forward, and I don't want to interact with people that are not helping me to move forward.”

How Meri and Janelle’s Pasts Shape Their Opinions