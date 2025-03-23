Tensions continue to rise between Sister Wives stars Meri Brown and her ex-husband Kody Brown as a new trailer for the second half of Season 19 reveals the ongoing dispute over their shared property, Coyote Pass. In the sneak peek released on Thursday, March 20, Meri expressed her growing frustration with the unresolved issues surrounding the division of the family property in Flagstaff, Arizona. During a candid conversation with Kody's second ex-wife, Janelle Brown, Meri did not hold back her feelings.

Lawyering up Is the Only Option Left for Meri

Image via TLC

"Janelle, I'm so mad," Meri confessed. "I'm going to have to get some lawyers involved." In a voiceover, she added, "There are a few things I will fight for, and this is one of them. So many people are like, 'She was a liar. She was manipulating.'" The trailer also captures reactions from Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown. In a confessional, Kody defended himself against Meri's claims, stating that he was not trying to rip anyone off with the property. At the same time, Robyn confessed to having Meri's back even when people leave her out.

Despite Robyn's defense, Meri questioned the sincerity of their relationship. In her confessional, she asked, "Why tell me that you want to have a relationship with me and then ghost me?" Her doubts highlight the widening fractures within the Brown family following multiple breakups. Meri and Kody's relationship has been on the rocks for years, ultimately leading to their official split in December 2022 after 32 years of marriage. The breakup came just days after Kody and Janelle announced their separation. Kody's third wife, Christine Brown, was the first to leave the plural marriage in November 2021. As of now, Kody remains married to Robyn, whom he spiritually wed in 2010 and legally married in 2014.

What's Next for the Brown Family?

The ongoing property battle at Coyote Pass appears to be a major sticking point for the estranged couple. Janelle, who also has a stake in the property, acknowledged her emotional toll in the trailer. "As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can't fully move on," she said. Fans of Sister Wives can expect more drama and legal tensions as the new season continues to unfold.

Season 19 of Sister Wives is set to premiere on Sunday, April 20, promising more revelations and emotional confrontations within the fractured Brown family dynamic.