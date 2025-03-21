This just in — TLC’s Sister Wives released the trailer for the 2nd half of Season 19 on March 20, 2025, and to say that things are heated up between Kody Brown, his three ex-wives, and only remaining wife Robyn Brown, would be an understatement.

The trailer begins and viewers are at once exposed to Meri Brown gearing up to involve lawyers over what she calls Kody’s mishandling of the alleged Coyote Pass sale. The dispute, which has simmered over several seasons, centers on the division of the Flagstaff, Arizona compound — a property initially purchased in 2018 for all family members to live nearby. During an emotionally charged moment with her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, Meri emphatically states, “I'm so mad. I'm gonna have to get some lawyers involved.” This is basically Meri addressing her deep-seated belief that Kody has unfairly mishandled her rightful share of the property.

Kody, in response, who is now still legally bound to his fourth wife, Robyn, attempts to downplay the issue by insisting he is “not trying to rip [Meri] off.” However, Meri’s own confessional reveals her resolve to fight for what she believes is rightfully hers, asserting that she will not let others’ opinions or alleged manipulations derail her pursuit of justice. Her exact words and we quote:

“There are a few things that I’m willing to fight for and this is one of them.”

Kody Brown Also Appears to Be Rude With Suki

Right before the trailer concludes, Kody can be heard shutting off Sukanya "Suki" Krishnan — the host of the one-on-one specials. Just for context — Suki is often criticized for allegedly being too easy on Kody Brown and not asking tough enough questions. But instead, this time around, things seem to have taken a turn for good in the upcoming episodes.

On the other hand, the next half of the season is likely also going to circle Meri’s growing disillusionment with Robyn, as she can be seen questioning the integrity of their once-solid bond which has now turned into her being ghosted out of nowhere.

The situation escalated further following Kody’s recent comments during the Sister Wives Season 19 premiere, where he suggested that Meri’s entitlement to an equal share was undermined by the fact that they share only one child, Leon. Meanwhile, Janelle had already taken steps by hiring legal counsel for a “separation of assets” after accusing Kody of not taking the potential sale seriously, which is partially where the idea of alleged manipulation stems from.

Sister Wives is set to return on April 20, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.