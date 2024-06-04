The Big Picture Louisa Connolly-Burnham's Sister Wives captures the forbidden love within a Mormon sect.

The film follows Connolly-Burnham and Mia McKenna Bruce navigating their feelings in a polygamous marriage.

The movie also stars Michael Fox as the women's husband.

A fresh set of images capture a forbidden love deep within a sect of the Mormon fundamentalist religion in Louisa Connolly-Burnham’s queer romantic drama, Sister Wives. Starring alongside her fellow Vampire Academy alum Mia McKenna Bruce, Connolly-Burnham also penned the short film. Joining the pair is Downton Abbey’s Michael Fox as the man at the head of the plural marriage.

In Sister Wives, Galilee (McKenna-Bruce) and Kaidence (Connolly-Burnham) are two women tied fast to the Fundamentalist Mormon faith who find their lives forever changed after they become sister wives in a polygamous marriage to their shared husband, Jeremiah (Fox). As the days pass, and they spend more and more time together under the same roof, caring for their husband, romantic feelings begin to develop. Harboring a strange and unwanted feeling, the women have no choice but to face their emotions head-on, but must be careful about doing so, as they’re under the constant watchful eye of the rest of their community. Pushed to the brink and not knowing what to do, the sister wives find comfort in one another and contemplate leaving their world behind and starting life anew somewhere where they would be welcomed with open arms.

The images set the tone for the love story, with Kaidence and Galilee's tight-knit bond obvious in every shot. Wearing frilly, but modest dresses and long hair, braided in the back, the women's costumes represent the Fundamentalist Mormon religion that we’ve seen in other inside projects like Netflix’s Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey. While most of the pictures focus on intimate moments between the two women — from brushing each other's hair to cooking dinner together — there are a few shots that capture their husband. Jeremiah can be seen lounging in bed with Kaidence in one of the shots, while the other depicts the two women wrapping their arms around the family patriarch.

Louisa Connolly-Burnham’s Blossoming Career

Building a fast-rising career both in front of and behind the camera, Connolly-Burnham first made waves through the Nickelodeon series House of Anubis and CBBC’s Wolfblood. Like McKenna-Bruce, the director and actress has also held down a prominent role in Peacock’s short-lived series, Vampire Academy. As far as filmmaking is concerned, prior to her work on Sister Wives, Connolly-Burnham made her directorial debut with 2020s Call Centre. Already gaining buzz, the project has made its way along the festival circuit, nabbing a win at the Sunday Shorts Script Competition and First Flights x Kodak x Goldfinch Film Fund, and was also a finalist at Cannes.

As of right now, no further details surrounding the arrival of Sister Wives have been revealed, but you can get a first look at the images above. In the meantime, catch both Connolly-Burnham and McKenna-Bruce in Peacock’s Vampire Academy.

