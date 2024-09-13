Fans are not the only ones with a bone to pick with Sister Wives star Robyn Brown, as she became the last sister wife standing. Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown, who has been vocal about the upcoming season since the trailer was released, is one of the few adult children with a relationship with Robyn and Kody Brown. However, all of this has changed as shown in a comment by a supporter on her Patreon. She has revealed that her ties with Robyn have been severed.

Mykelti and her husband, Tony Padron, had previously tried to keep Kody and Robyn involved in their lives and their children’s lives, as many of her siblings became estranged from her father. However, in August, fans suspected something was wrong with the relationship between Mykelti and Tony and Robyn and Kody in a Patreon video, where Tony found out that Kody and Robyn placed their Flagstaff Arizona home for sale. Fans became suspicious as Tony and Mykelti were the last few people to know.

“That is quite a shocker,” Tony said in a video posted on August 27. “... That's some pretty wild news that I had no idea about… I can’t believe [Kody and Robyn] made a move this big and none of us knew…where are they gonna go?”

'Sister Wives' Star Reveals Why She Is No Longer Close With Robyn Brown

Image from TLC

A commenter on Mykelti’s Patreon wrote, “It means I’m afraid they are lying once again, like they have done so previously. Previously, at least Gwen respected her subscribers enough to say she was not allowed to disclose or comment further due to x reasons, Mykelti and Tony seem to lie just like they did about Leon, Christine etc.”

In response, she explains why she has severed her ties to Robyn. “We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships,” she wrote. “We don’t lie. To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super-supportive of Robyn. Yes, lately it may seem as that has changed. There are things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reasons for that. We won’t be talking about those events. So, you’re not totally wrong. Anyhow, thanks for supporting and watching. Hope this helps a little”.

As viewers can recall, Mykelti’s brother and Kody and Janelle Brown’s son, Garrison Brown, tragically passed away in March from a gunshot wound to the head. At the time of his death, Garrison was one of the few adult children who was estranged from Kody. Robyn did attend the memorial service for Garrison, and there was another private funeral. It is unknown what happened and what she did, and it is also unknown which service stimulated the severed ties.

Despite having no relationship with Robyn, Mykelti reveals that she still does speak with her father, who is still involved in her children’s lives. “I chatted a couple days ago with my dad, but we mainly just talked about Ace,” she said. She also addresses the rumors that Kody and Robyn are heading for Splitsville, where she said that she would be “so unbelievably surprised” if they were separating. “Honestly, that would be the very last thing I would think would happen, the separation”, she said.

Sister Wives Season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10PM ET on TLC

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

WATCH ON MAX