The premise of Sister Wives is simple. The reality series follows the lives of Kody Brown and his polygamist family. With 18 children from four wives, Sister Wives isn't just about the patriarch, it's about the women around him: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. When the show first began, it opened with the entry of Robyn into Kody's life as she eventually became the first new wife in the family in over a decade and a half.

Like many docufollow reality series, once you begin watching, you start to feel as if you're part of that world. For many longtime viewers of Sister Wives, they've experienced the highs and lows of the Kody and his wives. So, when one becomes invested in the individuals they watch, they sympathize. They empathize. They are eager to see what will happen next in their lives. Over the course of the series' run, viewers witnessed the dissolution of the first three marriages, leaving Robyn as the last remaining wife. So what happens after a life married to Kody? Well, they move on. And quickly.

Christine Was the First to Leave the Poly Marriage

The first wife to announce their dissolution to Kody Brown was Christine Brown. In November 2021, Christine announced she was ending her 26-year marriage to Kody. At the time, Christine wrote on her Instagram, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave. We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” At the time, Kody's statement said, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” As Robyn put it, it was like a bomb going off, as Kody didn't take it well. As the first separation, it proved that change is indeed scary.

With their dissolution, Christine sold her home in Arizona, transferred ownership of Coyote Pass to Kody and Robyn, and moved on. Literally. Less than a year and a half later, Christine revealed she had a new boyfriend, David Woolley. The announcement came on Valentine's Day 2023; they were engaged by April and married in October. Upon revealing him to the world, Christine said via a social media caption, "I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath." The couple seems to be going strong, as Woolley has shared that he has become quite close with her six children. They are each other's King and Queen.

Janelle Brown Is Happy Being Single

About a year following Christine's separation, Janelle Brown announced her own separation from Kody Brown. As the second wife married to Kody, the pair had been together since 1993. With relationship woes being a major factor for their split, Kody had virtually been "begging" Janelle to have a stronger bond with him. Following their separation, Janelle had stated that she doesn't consider herself divorced. Her reason? "Because we never were legally married, I can't really say I'm divorced." Since the separation, she has used the word single to describe her new situation.