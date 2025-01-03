The Sister Wives drama is far from over because Robyn Brown is still holding a grudge against her former family members. According to Kody Brown’s only remaining wife, his ex-wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown have unfairly accused her of many things over the years. According to Robyn Brown, she feels like she was being gaslit by her sister wives. As a result, she was left questioning her place within their plural marriage.

In a clip from the December 29, 2024 episode of the reality show shared via Instagram, Robyn Brown expressed that she “wanted too much from her sister wives.” During the episode, Robyn Brown addressed Christine Brown’s claims of her influencing her husband to legally divorce Meri Brown. However, Robyn Brown insisted that the allegations were an “absolute lie.” Kody Brown’s youngest wife added that she was always encouraging her husband to improve his relationships with his other wives and their children. But for some reason, her sister wives never trusted her.

The clip also shows Kody Brown admitting that it was natural for his wives to have some “jealousy and dislike” toward Robyn Brown, whom he legally married in December 2014. However, he claimed that his former spouses Christine and Janelle Brown never warmed up to her. The Brown family patriarch added that people in plural marriages are supposed to be a team working together, which never happened with his sister wives.

Robyn Brown Reveals She Never Wanted to Legally Marry Kody Brown

Despite Christine Brown’s allegations, Robyn Brown claims that she never even wanted to legally marry Kody Brown. During the same episode, Robyn shared that the trauma of her past marriage and legal divorce made her hesitant about entering into another legal union. She explained that she was content with their spiritual marriage to Kody and felt no need for a legal commitment.

According to Robyn Brown, Meri Brown was the one who brought it up. She shared that her former sister wife offered to divorce her then-husband so he could adopt Robyn Brown’s kids. While Kody Brown claimed that the legal divorce did not affect his relationship with Meri Brown, his former wife recalls feeling like she was obligated to agree to the whole thing. Christine Brown, on the other hand, believes that Meri Brown was manipulated into believing that all of this was her idea.

While Kody and Robyn Brown are navigating the fallout of his splits from his other wives, his youngest wife hasn’t given up on the idea of a plural marriage. The TLC star confessed that the breakdown of her family has been “traumatic” for her, Kody Brown, and the kids. However, she would still be open to the idea of having more sister wives if she was certain that it would lead to a healthier family dynamic.

Sister Wives Season 19 finale will air on January 5, 2025 on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

