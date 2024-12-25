Sister Wives star Robyn Brown is in hot water again as fans of the show accuse her of sabotaging Kody Brown’s relationship with his biological children. The Brown family patriarch has fathered 18 children with his wife Robyn Brown and ex-wives, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown. However, fans seem to think that his youngest and only remaining sister wife seems to have a lot of control over which one of his children can speak to him.

A fan of the show recently took to Reddit to call Kody Brown out for a remark he made during Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 14. During a confessional, Brown expressed that Robyn Brown is the one his kids go to for any religious advice. In his exact words: “I think Robyn’s the most comfortable person for any of my children to speak with.” Now, according to the user, Brown isn’t saying that all of his biological children are comfortable speaking to his youngest wife. The issue is that he usually only pays attention to his children with Robyn Brown.

Many users agreed with the sentiment in the comments and expressed that Robyn Brown has been gatekeeping her husband’s interactions with his children from his ex-wives. Over the years, fans have witnessed Brown’s relationship with his older children becoming strained due to his blatant favoritism towards his family with Robyn Brown. In an interview with E! Online, Janelle Brown admitted that her former husband’s non-existent relationship with her children led to their divorce. According to the discussion online, viewers believe Robyn Brown has created an environment where her husband’s other children feel unwanted, which prevents any kind of reconciliation.

Robyn Brown Claims She Wants Kody To Work on His Relationship With His Other Children

During Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 4, Robyn and Kody Brown got into a heated argument off-camera. The exchange led to Kody Brown getting into his car and driving off for a while. In his absence, his wife told the cameras that the two of them were fighting over Robyn Brown wanting her husband to fix things with his children.

Later on, Kody Brown shared his point of view during a confessional and claimed that following his divorces with his first three wives, a lot of his children blamed him. He shared that all of his children had the same complaint. “Dad, you were never at my house,” said Kody Brown. In his defense, he claimed that having four wives wasn’t easy and that he was always balancing time between his three families.

The couple eventually returned to their discussion after the anger had settled. During the conversation, Robyn Brown pushed her husband to accept that his children were just hurting. However, Kody Brown brought up a recent family wedding they had all attended where some of his kids avoided speaking to him. He implied that they were the ones who didn’t want a relationship with him. In Brown’s exact words: “They’re purposefully leaving me out of their lives to punish me for a crime I did not admit,” while adding that it wasn’t his fault he was madly in love with Robyn Brown instead over his other former wives.

Sister Wives Season 19 is currently airing on TLC every Sunday. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure.

Release Date September 16, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality Seasons 16

