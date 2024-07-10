The Big Picture Robyn and Kody faced backlash for their roles in the breakdown of Kody's polygamous family unit in Sister Wives.

After the fallout from his divorces with Christine and Janelle, Kody surprisingly ended his marriage with Meri, affecting Robyn emotionally.

Robyn's unwavering loyalty to Kody resulted in her receiving negative backlash from fans, even as the family dynamic shifted towards monogamy.

Robyn Brown is the last wife standing on TLC's polygamy-centered reality series Sister Wives. The last season of the show highlighted the breakdown of Kody's family unit, which included multiple wives and children. As production moves forward with season 19, Robyn has Kody all to herself, but instead of enjoying the newfound monogamy, she seemingly remains brokenhearted.

Robyn wasn't a fan favorite on the show because viewers had built relationships with the other wives and many felt she received preferential treatment. Aside from her initial preferential treatment from Kody, Robyn made it a thing to paint herself as the victim in each of the wives' tumultuous breaks from the polygamous marriage. Robyn continuously championed Kody and put the burden of the relationship on the other wives to fix.

Kody and Robyn Became the Villains of 'Sister Wives' After Season 18

During season 18, Robyn shared with People Magazine that she was heartbroken dealing with the divorce. "No one should be married and going through a divorce at the same time," she said sadly. Both Kody and Robyn left season 18 as villains in the eyes of many fans because of the emotional breakdown with Christine, Janelle, and Meri. Christine's pain was the most poignant as she referred to Robyn as Kody's favorite and made numerous references to his preference for his youngest wife. Christine filed for divorce after Kody told her he no longer wanted their marriage to include physical intimacy.

Female fans of the show rallied behind Christine, acknowledging the hurt any woman would feel if she'd believed in her husband enough to be in a nontraditional marriage only to be dismissed for a newer and younger model. Not long after Christine left, Janelle decided to file for divorce, leaving only Robyn and Meri. Kody ended the marriage to Meri, but by that time, things were out of control with the entire family and tensions were at an all-time high. Kody was forced to acknowledge the pain he caused both Christine and Janelle, finally admitting that perhaps polygamy wasn't all that he initially believed it to be.

Instead of showing relief when Kody ended his marriage to third wife Meri, Robyn seemed to be emotionally wounded by the break, having several tearful breakdowns as season 18 wrapped. Viewers speculated that Kody was taking his anger and frustration from the public backlash out on Robyn, as the two seemed very unhappy together. Robyn entered the relationship believing, like the other wives, in the concept of a blended family. As the newbie of the bunch, Robyn had very little skin in the game when things began going haywire, and she was left in a monogamous marriage with a publicly humiliated, broken and angry husband.

After the couple finished filming season 18, they went to great measures to disappear from the public's disapproving eye. Robyn hasn't been active on her social media page since 2019, but the first post on her page is captioned, "Love will save the day" with a photo of a Bible scripture that states, 'Let everything you do be done in love.' Besides being absent from social media, there haven't been any sightings of either Robyn or Kody in public.

The couple is currently in production for season 19 but, sources close to the couple say Robyn has never enjoyed being on reality television, so she is probably dreading doing the upcoming season alone. There are rumors that Kody and Robyn may renew their vows in the upcoming season, which could allow the couple to redefine their relationship as a completely monogamous couple.

Robyn Received Negative Backlash For Supporting Kody, Even When He Was Wrong

Robyn's blind loyalty to Kody has caused her issues with the other wives and plays a role in her disapproval rating with fans of the show. Instead of acknowledging the areas where Kody made mistakes in his relationships with his other wives, Robyn took every opportunity to praise Kody, even at her own expense. Viewers believed she blamed her sister-wives for destroying the future she envisioned for herself. When Meri acknowledged she had separated from Kody, Robyn immediately started crying and lamented being robbed of the future she envisioned for herself, sitting on the porch in her old age sipping lemonade with her sister-wives.

Only time will tell what happens to Kody and Robyn's relationship in the upcoming season. Although Kody claims that he is over polygamy and doesn't see himself going back, it was clear that he was struggling with transitioning to a monogamous relationship. Critics have suggested Robyn will not be able to maintain her relationship with Kody without the distractions of the other women and their children. Whether the couple is planning to renew their vows or will end up struggling to deal with the fall out of the other women remains to be seen in season 19. If the upcoming season is successful, that could potentially buy Kody some time, but the reality is, the show will probably falter out because its reality no longer aligns with the initial concept of the show or one of the family members will have to step up and recruit a few additional wives.

