Sister Wives stars Kody and Robyn Brown have put their Arizona house up for sale amid rumors of a marriage struggle. The reality TV couple have listed their five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Flagstaff, Arizona for a whopping $1.65 million. They purchased the house a year after relocating from Las Vegas in 2019.

The reality TV couple lived in the lavish 4,476-square-foot house with their five children, which include their biological children Solomon Kody and Ariella Mae Brown and Robyn Brown’s kids — whom her husband has adopted — Dayton Brown, Aurora Jessop, and Breanna Jessop. The house, which sits on a two-acre lot, went up for sale on Thursday, August 29, 2024, as per the listing. The listing reveals that the property is quite the lavish abode boasting a master bedroom equipped with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, a kitchen comprising a six-burner cooktop, and a double oven, with a walk-in pantry being the cherry on top. The home has been teased to be cascaded in a picturesque area as the listing reads the following:

“Tucked away behind towering pines on a secluded ridge, this stunning 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home offers unparalleled privacy and breathtaking views.”

Kody Brown had initially planned to build five separate houses on their Coyote Pass land in Arizona, which they purchased for $820,000 in 2018. It is unclear how the house sale alters these plans as they have yet to break ground on the land more than six years later and still owe money on several parcels. According to InTouch, Coyote Pass has no active building permits.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 Teaser Reveals Marriage Struggles

Sister Wives Season 19 Teaser revealed marital struggles between Kody Brown and his last standing wife, Robyn Brown. Roby Brown is the last of the patriarch’s four sister wives, Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown, who have all dissolved their marriages with him in the past three years.

The teaser, which was released on August 26, 2024, for the upcoming season, revealed things looking tense between the reality TV couple, where Robyn Brown is seen accusing her husband of sabotaging their marriage. Robyn Brown can be seen saying:

“I feel like the idiot that got left behind.”

This isn’t the first time that Kody Brown has faced these accusations. Robyn Brown had previously revealed in part 3 of Season 18’s Sister Wives: One-on-One tell-all special in December 2023 that her husband relentlessly tries to “sabotage” their relationship as she tries her best to stop him. He was seen admitting to the same as he revealed he’s been punishing himself for his failed marriages.

Sister Wives Season 19 premiers on TLC on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 10 p.m. ET. You can stream all previous seasons of the show on Discovery+.

Sister Wives Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Watch on Discovery+