Stars of the hit reality show Sister Wives sold their previous mansion and it seems as if they're not downsizing, as fans thought. Robyn Brown and Kody Brown spent more money to get a bigger home, despite being three sister wives short. The Browns recently went through a series of issues, resulting in Kody's previous wives all leaving him. Robyn is the only one who has since stayed with him. Christine Brown, Mary Brown, and Janelle Brown all left him and Robyn behind. So when Kody and Robyn put their previous home on the market for $1.65 million back in August, fans of the reality star assumed they'd get a smaller home in Arizona.

Their previous house was 4,476 square feet and sat on a 2-acre lot. The house they borrowed money for is nearly double that in size (both the house itself and the acres they now own). Their new home, which is named the Mountain Mansion 2.0, is 7,884 square feet and sits on 2.56 acres. Given Kody's recent money issues, many thought their reason for selling their original home was to help. Currently, Robyn and Kody's two minor children still live with them, but Robyn's adult children (who Kody legally adopted years ago) also still live with the couple.

According to Starcasm, Kody and Robyn did the opposite. The pair reportedly borrowed $1.68 million dollars in order to purchase a $2.1 million dollar home in Flagstaff, Arizona. The house includes "4 bedrooms 4.5 bath, 3 fireplaces, a 5th room that can serve as an office or bedroom." The purchasing of the home comes at a time when Christine sued Kody for child support.

Christine Brown Calls Kody Brown a Deadbeat Dad Amid Divorce

Image via TLC

Christine and Janelle were on Radio Andy to talk about their divorces from Kody. There, Christine made it clear that Kody was not helping her with their children. When asked to describe their ex in three words, Christine was quick to fire a shot at Kody. "Deadbeat dad … Sorry, that’s two, but that can count as two,” Christine said. She went on to say, “Deadbeat dad and … oblivious.” Janelle was nicer about it, saying “I guess I’m sort of over it." She went on to say “He’s charismatic. I do think he is selfish, and I believe ‘oblivious’ fits too." Kody has gotten a lawyer to deal with the custodity case that Christine has filed against him.

You can see Kody and his wives on Sister Wives.

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Stream on Max