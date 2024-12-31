Robyn Brown’s revealing comments about her legal marriage to Kody Brown on the December 29, 2024, episode have reignited questions regarding the family’s core dynamics on TLC’s Sister Wives. Despite initially appearing as the catalyst for Kody’s legal divorce from first wife Meri Brown, the reality star insists she never pushed for a formal contract. She explained and referenced her earlier experience with divorce and the emotional toll it took on her in the following words:

“I was very happy and content with my spiritual marriage. I didn’t need anything else.”

Just for context — before Robyn entered the picture in 2010, Kody was legally wed to Meri and spiritually bound to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. The situation changed when Meri voluntarily divorced Kody so he could adopt Robyn’s children from her previous marriage — a move that would require a new legal spouse. However, Robyn has since claimed she neither orchestrated the decision nor believed it was necessary for her place in the family.

Fellow wives at the time expressed surprise at Meri’s willingness to dissolve her legal bond with Kody. Janelle, for one, described being “speechless” upon hearing Meri’s plan, while Christine suggested Robyn had discreetly prepared the family for such an outcome by mentioning other polygamous families who had taken similar steps. Robyn, however, seems to strongly deny dropping any hints, and refutes all allegations that she “planted” the idea.