The Brown family gained fame on Sister Wives for their polygamous dynamic. When viewers were introduced to Kody Brown, he had four wives – Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn. But nowadays, a lot has changed in the family, and we’re not just talking about new additions to the reality series. Kody’s first three wives have left him, all under dramatic circumstances. This left many viewers pleased, considering Kody’s behavior has long rubbed fans the wrong way. He’s been accused of mistreatment, selfishness, and other behavior that doesn’t make for a good father or husband.

Robyn is Kody’s remaining wife, but the future is looking bleak for this couple considering where they’ve been left. When you consider Robyn’s background, especially her first marriage, it’s understandable why she joined the polygamous family as Kody’s fourth wife in the first place, and it’s probably not just because she perceived him as a good husband. No, she wanted the entire package. But with her fellow sister wives gone, Robyn is no longer a sister but just a wife. And there’s reason to believe she’s not going to last long in this new dynamic.

Robyn Brown Was Mistreated In Her First Marriage

Robyn was previously married to David Preston Jessop. They wed in 1999, though Robyn filed for divorce in 2007, and it was finalized in 2009. The former couple share three children – Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna – who Robyn got full custody of after they split. While many details about Robyn’s past before fame remain unknown, she has claimed her first marriage was abusive.

In a 2011 tweet, she wrote, “I ended my first marriage because of abuse. My kids come first ALWAYS."

While Robyn never pressed charges against her ex-husband, he was arrested in 2018 for “partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury,” giving weight to Robyn’s earlier claims. David pleaded guilty, and the charges were reduced to disorderly conduct, with the court ordering him to pay a fine. Further details about the case have never been made public, and Robyn has been careful not to comment on her ex’s recent affairs.

In addition to the abuse allegations, David seems to be an absentee father. After Robyn was awarded custody, reports indicate that David relinquished his parental rights. Kody later adopted Robyn’s kids, while David has apparently had little contact with them in recent years.

Robyn Gained a Community By Marrying Kody

When you consider Robyn’s background, it makes more sense why she would be attracted to a polygamous lifestyle. The polygamous husband is supposed to be a strong patriarch, who provides for his family financially, emotionally, and otherwise. When Kody first met Robyn, he had three wives he was supporting. Robyn has recalled how happy the Browns seemed from the outside, and she wanted to join that.

But Robyn gained more than just a supportive partner – she got a community by marrying Kody. Abusive relationships are often isolating, but she’s been far from lonely by joining the Browns. She instantly had three sister wives to relate to and depend on, for everything from childcare to emotional support.