Sister Wives premieres next month, and viewers are expecting a lot of drama. On social media, TLC has posted another teaser, highlighting the troubling marriage between Kody Brown and one of his wives, Robyn Brown, for the forthcoming season of the reality series. Viewers know that she is the last wife standing in the extended Mormon family. Meri Brown declared that she was “done” with Kody, and Christine Brown has already moved on with a new lover on her scene. Janelle Brown has also tearfully accepted that she and Kody are not in a great place, and she has also walked away.

In the teaser, Robyn exclaimed that she feels like the “idiot left behind”. The new teaser also shows Kody expressing that his wives have “betrayed him”. Meanwhile, his other wives were keen to move on. Christine says that she will not “be friendly” whereas Janelle said that she does not “really miss him”. Meri can be seen saying, “Let’s just separate this completely”. As Robyn confesses that Kody is “sabotaging their relationship,” it seems like Kody’s Mormon family may implode even more.

The new teaser comes amid many reports that Robyn and Kody’s relationship is in trouble. The U.S. Sun reported from an insider source that the relationship has worsened due to Kody’s anger and controlling behaviour. Since three of his wives have now left him, Kody has completely changed.

The Official ‘Sister Wives’ Trailer Teases a Civil War

The teaser shows what the official trailer has teased; a civil war. As three wives have turned their backs on him, Kody has blasted them to Robyn, teasing tension between him and his estranged wives. In the official trailer, Kody can be seen telling Meri that he “married the wrong person”. Legal drama has also been teased, as Janelle confesses that she is thinking about being bought out on her and Kody’s property, and she may need to “lawyer up”.

Not everyone has moved on from the marriage. As Meri, Janelle, and Christine have all moved on, it is Kody who is unable to cope. The new teaser opened with him stating that the polyamorous dream was a “shot,” hinting that three of his marriages are most definitely over. With reports stating that Robyn and Kody are not in a great place following the new season, viewers can only wonder if his fourth wife may walk away soon.

The trailer promises intense drama, but what some viewers cannot help but think about is how the new season handles Garrison Brown’s death. However, the press release of the upcoming season mentions his passing. Garrison’s sister Mykelti Brown reveals that the season was filmed only two years ago, meaning that the drama that will unfold on screens next month would have been filmed before his death. Per the press release, fans may see the drama unfold whilst they grieve Garrison’s tragic death.

Sister Wives season 19 premieres Sunday, September 15, at 10PM ET on TLC

Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 26, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

