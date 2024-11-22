Sister Wives premiered in September 2010, bringing a spotlight to Kody Brown and his unique family of 4 wives and 18 children in total. Kody was in a polygamous relationship where he was legally married to Meri Brown and spiritually married to Janelle Brown and Christine Brown. In 2014, Kody legally divorced Meri to marry Robyn Brown to adopt 3 children from her past marriage. As chaotic as all this may sound, this family has shown the viewers even crazier things like Kody kissing Robyn even when he wasn't married to her and Christine was pregnant with their daughter Ysabel Brown. While all this might be normal coming from someone who is a polygamist, viewers are concerned about how these relationships impact the children in the family.

Currently, Kody is only married to Robyn and has separated from Meri, Christine, and Janelle. While Christine is the only one legally married to someone else, Meri and Janelle have remained single for their respective reasons. However, all this constant turmoil has affected the children, and it's important to point these flaws out.

Garrison's Last Text Reflected The Effect of the Show on His Mental Health

One of the worst tragedies faced by the Brown family was Garrison's suicide on March 5, 2024, by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Garrison Brown was the son of Janelle and Kody and was 25 years old around that time. However, Janelle brought to light that before his suicide, Garrison texted a group of people whom the family works with: “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.” This cryptic text made Janelle reach out to Garrison and check on him when he abruptly stopped texting her. Garrison was already estranged from Kody so his roommate and brother Gabriel Brown reported his drinking and mental health problems during that time.

It is fair to say that Garrison was already dealing with some mental health issues and struggling to openly share them with anyone. As was already separated from Kody, everyone was distanced from him, making the kids lose a supportive father figure in life. His text about how he hated that all his family's good times were publicly shared also hints that he was not fully convinced by the idea of having his family in front of the cameras all the time. He was indeed missing the old days, which might have also been one of the reasons for his mental health. Janelle informs the police that she regrets not getting Garrison's help in the past.

Ysabel Adjusting With Christine's New Partner and Getting Emotional

Image via Christine Brown/Instagram

Ysabel, daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, was recently seen in tears during Episode 10 of Season 19 (aired on November 17th) with a fear that her mother's now husband, David Woolley, might replace Kody as her father. With Christine moving to Utah with David to their new home, Ysabel was seen questioning whether he would ever replace Kody as her father. “David, he comes off as a very present dad with his children, so I mean, how lovely would that be, right?” Ysabel shared while crying and expressing how she wished to have the same kind of relationship with Kody too.

This situation highlighted the estranged relationship between Kody and his 6 children with Christine, including Ysabel. It's as if the children have now started comparing the difference between their mother's current partners and their own father, Kody. Although Christine was seen reassuring Ysabel about this situation, she expressed how the situation hadn't improved much while talking with E! News. “It’s devastating to have your kids have daddy issues because my relationship with my dad is one of my favorite relationships,” Christine exclusively told E! News. “And to have kids who struggle with their dad, it’s really, really hard. I would love it if they had a good relationship with him.” All this points to one thing. It's the children who are paying the price of going through these changes and not having a more settled place at home. While the parents are moving in with new partners, it's important to see how the children are adjusting to it and helping them with their well-being so that it does not get worse over time.

Kody was Accused of Having Favorites in The Family