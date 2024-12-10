Sister Wives star Meri Brown is enjoying every day of her life as a single lady! The reality star announced her split with Kody Brown in January 2023, after 35 years of being together. Now, almost a year down the line, the former sister wife is heading out on her own adventures. After leaving her polygamous relationship with Kody Brown, Meri Brown completely transformed herself by losing weight. But that’s not where she wants to stop.

The reality star recently took to Instagram to share that she was going away for the weekend on a girls’ trip with her best friend Jenn Sullivan. Brown shared a photo of the two of them sitting in a plane with the caption: “Living a life of fun, intrigue, and adventure! It'll be interesting to see if this flight can handle us!” Shortly after that, the TLC star shared another photo of the two of them watching Wicked on Broadway in New York.

Meri Brown Reached One Million Instagram Followers

​​​​

Not only that, but Meri Brown has been doing well professionally as well. The reality star just reached one million followers on Instagram. This makes her the third sister wife to hit the major milestone. Robyn Brown, who is now Kody Brown’s only wife has only managed to hit 245k followers so far. However, Kody Brown is at the very bottom of the list with just 185k followers.

On October 21, 2024, Meri Brown shared a post on Instagram to reflect on her relationship with Kody Brown. The former couple met each other on October 21, 1989, in church, and got married in April 1990. The two of them, after 24 years, divorced in 2014, so Kody Brown could marry his fourth wife Robyn Brown. However, Meri Brown was still spiritually married to Kody Brown and was a part of his plural family.

Meri Reflects on Meeting Kody 35 Years Ago

Close

In the post, Meri Brown talked about how it had been 35 years since the day she first met Kody Brown. The reality star shared that the past 35 years had been a mixture of “dreams come true and broken hearts” for her. But she added that this is what life is like. According to Meri Brown, she never knows what life might throw at her, but she can definitely control how she reacts to it.

Brown talked about feeling ready to move ahead and break off any remaining emotional ties she had to her ex-husband. She claimed that while her connection with Kody Brown had been broken for a while, she wanted to let go of the emotions around everything he had said about her. The former sister wife announced that over the years, she has learned to let things go and allow them to be as they are.

She claimed that this particular day was the first day of her life, and referred to it as a “full circle moment.” The reality TV star added that this was one of the many full-circle moments she has experienced since leaving Kody Brown. She claimed that every time she feels like this, she embraces the slight sadness because it allows for the pain to wash away.

Sister Wives airs every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Your changes have been saved Sister Wives A reality TV series explores the life of a polygamous family as they navigate the challenges and complexities of living in a society that largely disapproves of their lifestyle. The family's dynamic, including the relationships between the husband, his four wives, and their 18 children, offers a unique insight into this unconventional family structure. Release Date September 16, 2010 Cast Kody Brown , madison Brown , Janelle Brown , Tamron Hall , Aspyn Brown , Robyn Brown , Andrea Canning , Gwendlyn Brown , meri brown , Logan Brown , Christine Brown , Sukanya Kirshnan Main Genre Reality Seasons 18 Website https://go.tlc.com/show/sister-wives-tlc Cinematographer Doug Monroe, Callan Griffiths, Richard Alexander Walkling, Anthony Derosa, Matthew Thompson, Ray Farmer Distributor TLC Filming Locations Nevada, Utah, Arizona Main Characters Timothy Gibbons, Kirk Streb, Deanie Wilcher, Christopher Poole, Bill Hayes Producer Deanie Wilcher Production Company Puddle Monkey Productions, Figure 8 Films Number of Episodes 167 Expand

Watch on TLC GO