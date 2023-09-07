The Big Picture Sister Wives has been on the air for 17 seasons and continues to attract millions of viewers, making it the top show on TLC.

The current season focuses on the unraveling relationships within the Brown family, with three of Kody's wives leaving him and tensions rising.

The show's success lies in its ability to offer a unique and dramatic perspective on family dynamics, different from most traditional family-based reality shows.

Sister Wives premiered on TLC in September 2010. The show followed a family of polygamists in Utah. Patriarch Kody Brown, along with his three wives, Meri, Janelle and Christine and soon-to-be fourth wife Robyn, agreed to bring the cameras into their home. They all wanted to bring awareness of plural marriage and the prejudices that goes with it. Kody said he felt “love should be multiplied, not divided."

After 17 seasons spanning 13 years, with 18 children, 6 grandchildren, the house moves from Utah to Las Vegas and eventually Flagstaff, Arizona, the plan to educate viewers about a polygamist lifestyle appeared to have come to an end. Kody is no longer a polygamist, the premise of the show no longer reflects reality. Kody is now in a monogamous relationship.

This current season was filmed in the fall of 2022 and was a pivotal time in the Brown family. Three of Kody's wives had or were in the process of breaking up with him. Around the same time, their grown-up children had begun leaving the home, going to college, getting married, and having babies. Kody's relationships with his wives had been strained for several years, now it was all coming to a head. In November 2021, Christine left, making her the first to do so legally. The separation was covered in season 17 of Sister Wives. One year later, it was Janelle's turn. Soon after, it was Meri who walked away from their 32-year marriage in January 2023. Kody and Robyn are now a sole couple for the first time in their 13-year union.

Does this mean the future of Sister Wives is coming to an end? According to data from Nieslon, it would suggest not. Four million people watched Sister Wives premiere on August 20 over a 3-day period. The show achieved its highest ratings in six years, making it the top show on TLC, surpassing the networks' flagship 90 Day franchises. According to TLC, that makes Sister Wives the No. 1 cable program of the week among women 25-54. There is also rumors about a spinoff series about life after polygamy, involving some of the wives and their kids,

Meri's Online Affair Marred Her Marriage With Kody

Viewers got turned off by all the attention the fourth wife Robyn was getting by Kody. The other wives were seen to be pushed out, and it didn't go well with the watching public. However, the biggest scandal, the catfish incident, during season 9 boasted the show's rating. Meri was having an online affair with a man called Sam, an apparent business tycoon in his 40s. Unfortunately, the man turned out to be a woman named Jackie Overton, an infamous online scammer. After Jackie was outed to the public, she began leaking compromising photos Meri had sent her, including Meri kissing a banana. The effects of this online relationship with 'Sam' marred Meri and Kody's marriage ever since.

Now in its 18th season, Sister Wives is an unexpected success, seemingly at the expense of 3 of the 4 wives' marriages. In the opening episodes of this current season the dynamics between Kody and Christie, who has now moved out, it is clearly visible with heated conversations between the pair. Thanksgiving is no longer a family affair with both Christine and Janelle choosing not to come. Robyn senses her children feel a divide growing between the once close-knit family.

More often than not we are watching the tumultuous relationships between husbands and wives spiraling out of control. This time it's Kody and Janelle in an explosive argument regarding their children, who Kody is no longer on speaking terms with. Further fights are revealed about the Christmas holidays, with Kody suggesting Janelle would not be welcomed and needs to make separate plans. The tensions between Kody, his estranged wives, the children, and Robyn are starting to unravel with every episode aired. Cracks are appearing and everyone seems to be blaming everyone else. Is there any chance for reconciliation? What does the future hold for America’s most famous plural family?

Sister Wives: 18 Kids, 6 Grandkids 1 Husband

It's hard to keep up with all of the wives. Meri was raised in a polygamous family with 27 siblings, She was 18 when she met 20-year-old Kody at a church gathering. The couple married in April 1990, but Meri was unable to conceive for many years. In fact, it wasn’t until Kody got married to his second wife Janelle who gave him six children did Meri finally give birth to their only child Leon in 1995, who is now 28-year-old and married.

Janelle who was once married to Meri’s brother. She met Kody in 1989. After her divorce in 1993, Janelle met up with Kody and within two weeks they were spiritually married. Together, they had six children: 28-year-old son Logan, 27-year-old daughter Maddie, 25-year-old son Hunter, 24-year-old son Garrison, 21-year-old son Gabriel and 18-year-old daughter Savanah. They have three grandchildren.

Christine was 19 when she met Kody and became Kody’s third wife, one year after he had married Janelle. She was also raised in a polygamous household. The couple have six children together: Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Paedon, 24; Gwendlyn, 20; Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12. They also share 3 grandchildren by their daughter Mykelti. Since their separation two years ago Christine is now engaged to fiancé David Woolley,

Robyn is the fourth wife of Kody and 10 years his junior. The pair married in 2010 and have 2 children together: Solomon and Ariella. Robyn has three other children from a previous marriage. So to enable Kody to adopt Robyn's children, Meri agreed to divorce Kody. The pair were legally married December 2014, with all the wives and children in attendance.