Christine Brown is pointing fingers at Robyn Brown for orchestrating the split between Meri Brown and Kody Brown. In a confessional in the December 29, 2024, episode of Sister Wives Season 19, Christine Brown recalled how, at the time, when her ex-husband tied the knot with Roby Brown, the latter had mentioned something about a family where the husband had divorced the first wife so he could marry the second wife legally and adopt the kids — which she thought was a plant.

Christine Brown remarked that Robyn Brown had repeated the comments several times over the years, with the former accusing the latter of almost manifesting the separation. However, Christine Brown also pointed out that Meri Brown believes that the decision to divorce Kody Brown legally was entirely her own and didn’t think Robyn Brown played any part in it. Even Kody Brown’s second wife, Janelle Brown, expressed in the same episode that she was stunned that Meri Brown had agreed to a legal separation. Janelle Brown shed her light on the matter in the following words:

“I was actually sort of speechless when she told us that she was actually doing it, because I thought Meri would never do this.”

According to Janelle Brown, legal marriage was of immense importance to Meri Brown. Janelle Brown also revealed that she wasn’t too thrilled about the very evident indications that Kody Brown favored Robyn Brown over the rest of them.

Robyn Brown Slammed the Accusations Against Her

Christine and Janelle Brown didn’t hold back from shedding light on how Robyn Brown played the villain in Meri and Kody Brown’s separation. In the same episode, the villain in question stated how the allegations against her were false and that the legal separation was entirely Meri Brown’s brainchild.

Robyn Brown revealed that the allegation that she “planted an idea” in Meri Brown’s head was far from the truth. The last remaining sister wife shared that it was Meri Brown who had suggested that the latter legally separate from her husband so that Kody Brown could legally adopt Robyn Brown’s kids. The reality TV star explicitly denied telling the story she was accused of repeating in the following words:

“I don't even know anyone who divorced their first wife so that the second wife could adopt kids. I've never even heard of that before.”

Robyn Brown strengthened her stance even further by stating that she never wanted to legally marry Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star was content with her spiritual marriage to the patriarch and was actually quite happy that she didn’t have to get into any legal mumbo-jumbo with Kody Brown after the trauma she’d endured from her previous divorce.

Sister Wives Season 19 finale will air on January 5, 2025, at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.