Christine Brown from Sister Wives is sharing a life update with her husband, David Woolley! The couple has found their dream home after exploring a plethora of options in the market. A major selling point behind choosing the house was that it’s close to some of their grandkids.

In Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 10, which aired on November 17, 2024, Christine Brown revealed that she and her husband, David Woolley, had bought a brand-new house and noted that it was everything they were looking for. The episode was shot before the duo tied the knot in October 2023. The reality TV star was also quite pleased that the home was not a fixer-upper and boasted a three-car garage. Brown shared how the duo had gone house hunting three times, remarking that some immediately felt like they weren’t the right fit before landing on their dream house.

Christine Brown, who was the first one to leave her plural marriage with Kody Brown, shared how she’s excited for her kids to come over and play in the backyard. The reality TV star added that a central selling point for taking the house was the fact that it’s a stone’s throw away from some of their kids’ houses, and they’d be able to spend more time with their grandkids. Christine and Kody Brown share six kids: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon Brown. In the episode, the mom of six reveals that her new house is less than 15 minutes from her daughter Mykelti Brown’s house, noting how her husband’s daughter’s home is also close. She further expressed her delight in the following words:

“ So we're just right by all of our grandkids. It's just an absolutely wonderful setup.”

Christine Brown Says Being Married to David Woolley Felt Like a Breath of Fresh Air

Close

In a confessional, Christine Brown expressed that being with David Woolley has been a breath of fresh air compared to her ex-husband, Kody Brown. The reality TV star shared that her husband was ahead of things when it came to having a head start on home projects and how Woolley made it a point to get things done immediately.

Christine Brown also threw subtle shade at her ex by sharing how she had always wanted to do things in the backyard of their home in Flagstaff during her marriage to Kody Brown. However, Kody Brown never made things happen despite talking a big game. The Sister Wives star expressed appreciation for her current husband, Woolley, and how he’s superior to her ex in the following words:

“So this is just very different. If I mention anything to David, it happens.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley met on a dating website in 2022 and had a whirlwind romance before marrying in October 2023. Woolley is a father of eight and was married until his wife died in 2012.

Sister Wives Season 19 airs Sundays at 10 PM EDT on TLC. The episodes and all previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

