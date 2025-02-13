Sister Wives star Christine Brown is addressing all the rumors about her and David Woolley’s marriage. The couple tied the knot in October 2023, about two years after Christine left her plural marriage with Kody Brown. However, a few months into her and David’s marriage, people started speculating that there was some trouble in paradise. However, Christine is not going to let her haters have the last word.

The reality star has taken to Instagram to set the record straight and let everyone know that she and David are still going strong. “I’m always surprised with what I read about myself. Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier.” Christine wrote in the caption. The post featured a montage of her and David’s videos where the couple is seen cooking and having coffee among other things. According to Christine, this was a response to all reports she has been reading about her and David not being happy with each other. The hashtags on Christine’s post read: “#NoProblemshere,” “#HesStuckWithMe,” and “#Soulmate.”

During an October 2025 episode of Sister Wives Season 19, Christine talked about her instant connection with David. The two met online and hit it off on their first date. While talking about her complicated past with Kody and the other sister wives, Christine revealed that David had no problem with it. In fact, during their first date, David revealed that his sisters were in polygamous marriages. However, Christine was relieved to know that he was not interested in that lifestyle himself.

Christine Brown Thinks She Was Made for Monogamy

Despite being in a plural spiritual marriage with Kody Brown for about 26 years, Christine Brown believes that being with one partner is the right choice for her. The reality star has been extremely vocal about how fulfilling her monogamous relationship with David has been, compared to her dynamic with Kody Brown and the sister wives. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly back in October 2024, Christine admitted that she loves being monogamous. “There’s no keeping score,” added the Sister Wives star.

However, the TLC celebrity confessed that it took her time to adjust to this new way of living. According to Christine, she had never lived with a guy full-time before, since she had to share Kody with the rest of the sister wives. But all her worries faded away when she started living with David and realized how much she loved having someone she could always rely on.

Christine took a moment to reflect on her past relationship and confessed that at one point, she didn’t think she was strong enough to leave Kody. But when she realized that she wasn’t happy, she took a leap of faith. Despite the struggles she has faced, Christine remains grateful because, ultimately, it all led her to David. Sister Wives Season 19 is currently on hiatus following the mid-season finale which aired on February 2, 2025. All episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu.