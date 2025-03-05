Kody Brown is still haunting Christine Brown long after their split! Christine may have left Kody a long time ago, but it seems that the Sister Wives star isn’t able to fully flush him out of her system. In Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 20, which aired on February 2, 2025, Christine spilled the tea on how she often gets nightmares about her ex-husband.

While traveling to Arizona from former sister wife Janelle Brown’s house in North Carolina, Christine shared that sometimes she wakes up in a panic as the trauma from her past relationship gives her nightmares. In the dreams, Christine sees visions of living with Kody again in their old house, which makes her jolt awake in a panic and look for her husband, David Wooley, whom she wed in 2023. The dreams began shortly after the end of her 27-year-long spiritual marriage to Kody. The reality TV star, content in her present, expressed that she has no intentions of looking back in the following words:

“I don't want to relive the past. People are like, 'Would you do it all over again?' I'm like, 'Not going to answer that question because I just move on.' I'm just moving on.”

Both Janelle and Christine have decided to move on in their lives with the help of the Plotz Plot, a place where people making big life changes go to leave an old symbol of their life before walking away. Christine brought a dream catcher she had bought when she still lived with the whole family in Flagstaff. The dreamcatcher symbolizes letting go of her trauma from her life in Flagstaff, as well as the dream about polygamy that she once had.

