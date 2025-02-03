Sister Wives star Christine Brown, who got married to David Woolley in November 2023 after separating from the show’s patriarch Kody Brown, recently posted a video on social media and shared the mindset that it takes for one to hit their goals in health, and ultimately, life. The audiences have seen quite a bit of how the relationship dynamics between Christine and David play out. While David is often controversially seen as a pushover, being passive in a health-focused dynamic, especially when it benefits you, is not so bad after all.

In the brief video clip she shared on her Instagram, Christine alternates between cooking healthy meals in her newly renovated kitchen and demonstrating some basic exercises. David also appears alongside her, tackling the same activities in support of Christine’s mission. According to her post, the pair have committed to making regular exercise, nutritious eating, and mental self-care top priorities for 2025. Christine admitted these efforts can feel daunting, stressing that it’s not about waiting for the ideal moment in the following words:

“95% of our decisions are made by how we feel in the moment and that is the problem. Do you feel like making that cold call? No, you don’t. Do you feel like doing a third set of reps? No, you don’t. And if you accept the fact that you may never feel ready, motivated, or courageous but you can still push yourself forward, you’ll see yourself becoming the person who takes action.”

Christine Brown Has Been Open About Taking the Lead Before

Circling back to their relationship dynamic, Christine has openly discussed how she tends to “run the show,” a point that was reiterated in a recent Sister Wives episode as well. She mentioned enjoying being in charge of her relationship with David, who seemed to have no problem letting her take the lead. Although this power balance has raised eyebrows among certain fans who worry about David’s quiet demeanor translating to passivity, the duo’s collective push toward a healthier lifestyle appears to be a genuine, joint endeavor.

Christine’s desire to take the lead in this relationship also stems from the fact that she was accustomed to listening to her previous plural family patriarch only in her last relationship. It’s fascinating to see that there’s a possibility that all that could have led her to enjoy being the boss in her current relationship. Sister Wives Season 19 has so far aired 18 episodes. The show airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC but seems to be on a hiatus for now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!